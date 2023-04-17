A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

One NFL Draft hopeful is on the verge of completing a visit of all 32 teams in the league, with Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III scheduled to meet the only two teams left on his list this week, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

“Utah CB Clark Phillips III is visiting the #Jaguars today and the #Lions tomorrow, per source. Phillips — who had nine interceptions in three seasons with the Utes and returned four for TDs — has met with every NFL team.”

Although Clark Phillips doesn’t come across as a can’t-miss NFL Draft prospect, he definitely has done enough to at least make an impression on several teams he’s already visited. At 5-9 and with a 184-pound frame, Phillips isn’t turning people’s heads with his size, but a deeper dive would reveal that he can play much bigger than his physical attributes. What he lacks in size, Phillips makes up for with excellent ball skills and quick recognition in coverage. He is someone who can take the ball out of the opposing receivers’ hands with his relentlessness and competitiveness, intangible qualities that he knows will translate well in the pros.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over at Pro Football Focus, Phillips has received an overall rating of 85.2 in his final year with Utah football.

In 2022, Clark Phillips appeared in 12 games and collected a career-high six interceptions tog with 24 solo tackles, six passes defended, and two defensive touchdowns for the Utes.

The Jaguars will pick 24th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Lions will pick 18th.