The Jacksonville Jaguars will probably make other changes in the offseason of 2023. This is especially true given the quantity of available roster spots. Furthermore, the Jaguars want to go as far as they possibly can. Of course, they can do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Jaguars will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars are now focusing on the NFL Draft after completing their free agency moves. Their goal is to further enhance their competitive roster. Jacksonville will make its first selection with the 24th overall pick on April 27. This is after finishing the season with a 10-9 overall record. They earned the selection by winning the AFC South and defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

The team actually would have picked 25th overall. However, the Miami Dolphins were penalized for violating NFL policies relating to the integrity of the game. This resulted in the forfeiture of their first-round pick. Over the past years, the Jaguars have been active in the previous two NFL Drafts. Recall that they selected linebacker/defensive lineman Travon Walker, linebacker Devin Lloyd, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and running back Travis Etienne in the first round.

Let’s look at who the Jaguars will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 24th overall pick: CB Kelee Ringo

The Jaguars need a cornerback to improve their coverage. This is especially after losing Shaquill Griffin and facing disappointment with Darius Williams. Ringo would be a good addition due to his size, athleticism, and physicality. He would allow the team to be more aggressive and make more plays on the ball.

Ringo is projected to fit well in a heavy Cover 3 defense and can play both match concepts and be a matchup-specific cornerback in man coverage. Although he needs to work on getting his head around faster, he has the potential to improve his pass break-ups. Ringo could start right away. He is skilled at protecting deep thirds and directing routes to the strength of the coverage. Of course, he also needs to still refine some technical aspects of his game.

Cedric Tillman vs Kelee Ringo was a phonebooth fist fight Really fun watch, as we saw Ringo shutdown less physical WRs on other teams. Both got their wins pic.twitter.com/95m1x35j4F — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 7, 2023

2nd round 56th overall pick: EDGE Andre Carter II

If the Jaguars decide to trade Josh Allen during the draft, they will need to acquire additional help for their edge-rushing position to support 2022’s top pick, Travon Walker. Andre Carter II from Army is a promising defensive prospect. He has exceptional athleticism that could be really useful for coach Doug Pederson. He is known for his high-energy play style and leadership qualities which are highly valued in NFL locker rooms. Although Carter experienced a decline in productivity in 2022, his potential for improvement and development should still make him an enticing second-rounder.

3rd round 88th overall pick: LB Jack Campbell

With the 88th overall pick, the Jaguars should choose linebacker Jack Campbell. He was the 2022 Butkus Award winner and recipient of several prestigious honors, including consensus All-American. He’s just a proven and decorated LB who can immediately make a positive impact on Jacksonville’s defense in 2023.

4th round 121st overall pick: WR Xavier Hutchinson

As a redshirt senior receiver and one of the most decorated prospects in this draft, Xavier Hutchinson was should be drafted as the 121st overall pick in the 4th round. Hutchinson has consistently been Iowa State’s top receiving option. He leaves college with three Big 12 All-American titles, 2022 AP All-American honors, and Biletnikoff Award finalist status for his impressive 2022 season.

4th round 127th overall pick: TE Cameron Latu

With the 127th overall pick, Jacksonville should go for tight end prospect Cameron Latu. He actually started his college football career as a defensive end at Alabama football before transitioning to tight end after his first year. Latu has climbed the depth chart over the years, eventually becoming the starting tight end for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. During this time, he became a reliable receiver and worked his way up the progression order. The Jags can even utilize him in various alignments, including slot and outside receiver positions.

5th round 185th overall pick: S Jartavius Martin

With the 185th overall pick in the fifth round, the Jaguars should select Jartavius Martin. He is a physical defensive back from Illinois who can play safety or nickel linebacker. Martin’s strong tackling skills make him a valuable asset in subpackage defense, too.

6th round 202nd overall pick: CB Jay Ward

In the sixth round, the Jaguars should pick defensive back Jay Ward from LSU with the 202nd overall pick. Ward is a high-motor, maximum-effort player who showed his leadership skills on a constantly transitioning LSU defense.

6th round 208th overall pick: OL Chandler Zavala

With the 208th overall pick in the 6th round, the Jags should draft OL Chandler Zavala. His journey is remarkable, having started as an undersized guard with only one year of football experience. And then he worked hard to bulk up and develop into one of the top pass-protecting guards in this draft class.

7th round 226th overall pick: OL Jordan McFadden

The Jaguars should end their day by choosing OL Jordan McFadden with the 226th overall pick. As a fifth-year senior in 2022, McFadden played in 13 games and had a total of 886 snaps for LSU football. While playing at left tackle, he allowed just 7 QB hurries, no QB hits, and 4 sacks. McFadden is a finisher and never gives up, exhibiting competitiveness, positivity, and leadership qualities that NFL coaches admire.