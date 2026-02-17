The Patriots' loss in Super Bowl LX not only stung but also clarified their offseason agenda. With Drake Maye appearing to be the franchise quarterback, the team will evaluate the rest of the roster with a clear focus: protecting him, ensuring the offense remains functional, and strengthening the defense to secure victories during tough January games.

Many early mock drafts reflect this strategy, with analysts consistently highlighting the need for help on the offensive line and reinforcements for the edge rush as the most effective ways to keep the Patriots competitive for the title. Head coach Mike Vrabel has echoed this foundational approach, suggesting that challenging decisions lie ahead for the Patriots as they balance what they've built during their Super Bowl run with financial realities, all while focusing on improving the support around Maye.

What’s noteworthy is the consistency of this theme, even as specific player names change. Some mock drafts emphasize the urgency of fixing the offensive line, especially after the Seahawks' pass rush exposed protection issues on such a significant stage. Others align with Mike Vrabel’s coaching style, seeking a pass rusher who can effectively turn third downs into punts. Additionally, a few mocks draw from the Patriots' longstanding tradition of winning through strong interior play, emphasizing the need for big-bodied defensive tackles and modern linebackers who can excel in open space.

Below is a post-Super Bowl roundup of notable first-round projections for the Patriots (pick No. 31), along with a brief explanation of why each player is a recurring suggestion. Let's see them now.

Caleb Lomu, OT/G, Utah

Field Yates, ESPN;

Lomu has emerged as a versatile solution to several issues. He has been linked to New England as a flexible tackle/guard option, capable of starting at tackle while also providing support on the interior if the coaching staff decides to adjust protection around Maye. Yates specifically highlighted the importance of improving Maye's protection and noted Lomu's unique versatility, and he also pointed out that Lomu did not allow a sack in 2025.

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Matt Miller, ESPN;

Howell is currently the top candidate for teams seeking a speedy edge rusher. Miller projected him to the Patriots with a simple logic: while Vrabel’s defense is solid, it lacks a young cornerstone to improve the pass rush and maintain a high pressure rate. Howell’s case is built on production and disruption traits that translate to third downs, which is why he keeps showing up in this range.

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Danny Kelly, The Ringer;

McDonald's is an ideal fit for the win the middle strategy. Kelly described McDonald as a defensive tackle who occupies blocks and stops the run, with the strength to hold up inside and the versatility to align in multiple spots. If the Patriots want to stay sturdy against playoff rushing attacks while also playing aggressive coverage behind it, this archetype fits.

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com;

This projection is based on Vrabel's criteria: it's substantial, durable, and built to handle NFL edge reps. In mock draft coverage tied to New England’s early board, Jeremiah highlighted Young’s strong Senior Bowl stretch and framed him as a clean schematic fit for Vrabel. Young reads like someone who can enter a rotation early, play hard on early downs, and grow as his rush plan sharpens.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Todd McShay, ToddMcShay.com;

Thomas is regarded as a candidate for the “closer” role—a fast, forceful rusher who can address the team's need for younger edge talent. McShay’s reasoning centers on finishing ability and play style that fits a defense that wants to turn late downs into punts rather than scrambles and broken plays.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com;

Freeling is an exciting prospect for teams looking for both skills and potential. Zierlein describes him as a long-limbed tackle with impressive athleticism, although he notes that he still requires further development. For New England, the appeal is evident: if they believe Maye is the long-term solution, selecting a high-upside tackle who can grow into a reliable bookend aligns perfectly with the type of steady choice that can yield significant rewards over time.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports;

Iheanachor has faced criticism for being perceived as a temporary solution given the current situation at tackle. Edwards projected him as a sturdy right tackle type, with strength, good athletic traits, and a technical baseline that gives him a chance to play early. While his upside might not be the loudest in the class, he fits the idea of keeping the offense stable through a full season.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Rob Rang, FOX Sports;

Rang's analysis made an important point. New England reached the Super Bowl with a solid group of young players on their offensive line, but the team still needs more stability at the tackle position for long-term success. He described Miller as a well-rounded and powerful right tackle with both size and experience. If the Patriots want to protect Maye and maintain a clean pocket, rather than relying solely on quick plays to get by, they should consider adding a dependable tackle to their roster.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints;

Crean’s post-Super Bowl mock draft projected Proctor to New England as a solution focused on protection, aiming to stabilize the offensive line around Maye following their Super Bowl loss. Proctor is often mentioned whenever a front office chooses to prioritize tackle depth and strengthen the position for the long term.

The Patriots need to protect Drake Maye and add a pass rusher capable of ending drives. They have sufficient structure to continue winning regular-season games, but successfully repeating their Super Bowl appearances typically depends on the strength of their offensive line under playoff pressure, as well as their edge rushers' ability to control crucial third downs when the stakes are high. Early mock drafts emphasize these two priorities, and most of the discussed names align with this direction.

Additionally, Christian Gonzalez expressed a reassuring sentiment after the Super Bowl loss, stating that he wants to remain in New England and is leaving contract negotiations to his agents.

This declaration is significant as the Patriots enter an offseason filled with major financial decisions.