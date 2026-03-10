The New York Jets have plenty of options for the draft, even if their head coach dozes off a time or two. And here is the Jets’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after the NFL Combine.

With a pair of picks available, at No. 2 and No. 16, the Jets have a position of power. Also, they have many directions they can go with those picks.

Let’s take a look at what the experts are saying about who they might grab.

Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State; WR Makai Lemon, USC

Dane Brugler, The Athletic; Jordan Reid, ESPN; Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

It makes a ton of sense for the Jets to get one offensive player and one for the defense. And since it appears game-changing defensive players are available at the top, Brugler’s approach fits the bill nicely.

“Reese had one of the most impressive workouts at this year's combine — full stop,” Brugler wrote. “His athletic testing was outstanding, as expected, but his on-field performance was even more remarkable. His blend of speed, explosion, and violence separates him in this class. ‘Dude stole the freaking show,' an NFL scout said.

“Maybe the Jets will opt for more size at receiver to complement Garrett Wilson, but Lemon has the competitive DNA that should speak to head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Glenn had a front-row seat for Amon-Ra St. Brown with the Detroit Lions. It’s a good bet he would want to add a stylistically similar player.”

Reid took a slightly different approach, but landed with the same players. He believes the Jets would need to make a trade with the Cowboys to move up to No. 12 and grab Lemon.

“The Jets have four selections in the top 44, which gives them the ability to move up to add to a wide receiver room that consists of Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and not much else,” Reid wrote. “Lemon is a versatile player who can win from the outside or in the slot. His physical traits won't wow many, but he's capable of winning against all types of coverage.

“His 96.3 receiving yards per game (were) the third most of any player in the FBS last season. Lemon is also competitive after the catch. His 21 forced missed tackles ranked 14th among FBS receivers in 2025.”

Edge David Bailey, Texas Tech; WR Makai Lemon, USC

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Going contrary to others, Crean said he likes the pass-rush value of Bailey to fill a desperate Jets need.

“The post-2026 NFL Scouting Combine shakeup in this mock draft starts at No. 2, as the Jets add pass-rusher David Bailey as opposed to Arvell Reese, who has been slated here in our last two mocks,” Crean wrote. “While Reese showed incredible athleticism at the combine, he’s still a linebacker and a hypothetical pass rusher, while Bailey showed enough to prove his FBS-leading 14.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss weren’t a fluke.”

As for the second pick, Crean stayed in line with Lemon, even though Lemon earned some question marks.

“While measurables have pushed some 2026 NFL Draft prospects down the board, USC WR Makai Lemon slides in this mock draft because of his strange overall performance,” Crean wrote. “His media interview was odd, and there is now a viral video of him obviously ignoring a coach’s instructions in the drills. Still, his tape shows an all-around wideout who is too good to drop too far. Plus, you know … it’s the Jets!”

Good point, Tim. The Jets will be the Jets.

Edge Arvell Reese, Ohio State; CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo

The defensive influence of head coach Aaron Glenn perhaps moved the Yahoo duo to this spot. It makes sense that the Jets would want to build the defense this year and perhaps shoot for a quarterback in 2027.

Terrell would give the Jets a replacement for Sauce Gardner.

“Another player for the broken Jets' defense,” Tice and McDonald wrote. “Like his older brother A.J., a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Falcons, Avieon didn't have the most explosive day at the combine (his 34-inch vertical ranked among the bottom third of CBs and his 10-feet, 3-inch broad jump was also in the lower tier in this group).

“But he still has the profile of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL, which is still an incredibly valuable thing to find. That works here for the Jets.”