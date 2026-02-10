The Super Bowl is now complete, and the Seattle Seahawks are world champions. Now, 31 teams are chasing Mike Macdonald’s squad, trying to reach that pinnacle themselves. Bringing in fresh talent is a major step on that path, so let’s jump right into this 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl edition.

Previous mock draft: NFL Mock Draft 1.0 | Mock Draft 2.0

1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Previous: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

There isn’t a lot of drama with the first pick of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. We all know it’s going to be Fernando Mendoza, and now we get to ponder what a Klint Kubiak offense looks like with the former Indiana quarterback at the helm. Overall, it seems like a promising fit as Mendoza’s ceiling is a high-end Sam Darnold.

2. New York Jets — LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Previous: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Jets need talent all over the field, so they can take whomever they believe is the best non-QB in this draft class here at No. 2. Right now, based on his talent, production, and versatility as an off-ball linebacker with edge rush ability, Arvell Reese seems to be that player. If he becomes a Micah Parsons-like chess piece for Aaron Glenn, that Jets D could turn around fast.

3. Arizona Cardinals — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Previous: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

While new coach Mike LaFleur may think offense first, the team will be in an offensive transition year as they plan to jettison Kyler Murray this offseason. So, with no standout offensive talent available at No. 3, they can go with Rueben Bain, a player who can anchor a defensive line and be a game-wrecker on Sundays. Even with LaFleur steering the ship, the Cardinals will have to win games on defense next season and get after the QB in a tough NFC West.

4. Tennessee Titans — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Previous: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

David Bailey is an explosive edge rusher who will fit perfectly in Robert Saleh’s system. The slippery Bailey (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) isn’t the biggest edge player nor the best run-stopper, but the Titans have Jeffrey Simmons for that. Saleh can work magic on a player like Bailey and turn him into a Nick Bosa-like player for Tennessee.

5. New York Giants — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Previous: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Giants need to protect Jaxson Dart next season, and John Harbaugh knows the value of building from the trenches out. Francis Mauigoa started at right tackle at Miami but might be a guard at the next level. Either way, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound mauler will be a Week 1 starter for the G Men in some capacity, which is what you need with a top-five pick.

6. Cleveland Browns — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Previous: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

As more scouts, analysts, and football people turn their attention from the season to the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate is starting to solidify as the top wide receiver in this draft class. No, he’s not Jeremiah Smith, but he is yet another talented OSU WR who can become a huge weapon for whoever is playing QB for the Browns next season if given the opportunity to be a No. 1.

7. Washington Commanders — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

The best pound-for-pound player in this draft won’t slip out of the top 10 as safety Caleb Downs goes to the Commanders in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Downs is an all-around playmaker who will give some Washington fans flashbacks to the late, great Sean Taylor. Yes, drafting a safety this high is a risky proposition, but Downs is a special player, and adding a young superstar to the back end of the defense will help Dan Quinn get the D back where it needs to be.

8. New Orleans Saints — WR Malakai Lemon, USC

Previous: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

After trading Rasheed Shahid at the deadline this season, the Saints need to find another wideout to pair with Chris Olave. After a promising rookie campaign, supporting QB Tyler Shough with a pass-catcher is a top priority. In Malakai Lemon, the Saints get a jack-of-all-trades receiver who many believe is the best all-around WR in this class.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Previous: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

In both previous 2026 NFL Mock Drafts, the Chiefs take Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. The Chiefs' biggest need is a valid run game, especially now that Patrick Mahomes is coming off knee surgery. A player like Love can instantly transform the KC offense as they transition into a new stage of Mahomes’ career.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Previous: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals do need pass rush help, and they seem like the most likely franchise to get seduced by the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Keldric Faulk. He is only 20 years old and has all the tangible and intangible tools to be great. We just haven’t seen it on the field consistently yet. If the Bengals staff can coach him up, though, and pair him with the equally impressive but raw Shemar Stewart, they will really have a force up front in the future.

11. Miami Dolphins — LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Previous: WR Malakai Lemon, USC

New head coach Jeff Hafley has a complicated defense that runs on disguise and simulated pressures. Adding a versatile player like Sonny Styles, a converted safety who can cover like a defensive back and tackle like a linebacker, seems right up his alley. Adding a chess piece like Styles to an already sneaky-talented defense can help start to turn the Dolphins around in Year 1 under the new head man.

12. Dallas Cowboys — EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Previous: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

T.J. Parker is the defensive end that Jerry Jones apparently wished Micah Parsons was. Strong and powerful at the point of attack, Parker may never become a high double-digit sack guy, but he will be excellent against the run right away and can become a better pass rusher as he expands his overall game.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons) — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Previous: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Roger McCreary are free agents this offseason for the Rams, and they could use an upgrade at the position anyway. Mansoor Delane has all the physical and mental tools to become a shutdown corner in the NFL. He has among the most upside of any CB in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, and he should be a Week 1 starter as is, which means the Rams can’t pass him up here.

14. Baltimore Ravens — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Previous: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

While Jessie Minter may want to look at defense for his first pick as a head coach, the fact remains that the Ravens go as Lamar Jackson goes, and their quest to find a top pass-catcher to pair with Zay Flowers continues. Jordyn Tyson may have been a top 10 or even top five selection if it weren’t for injuries last season, so if he falls to 14, the Ravens should snap him up and try their best to keep him healthy. If they do, the Jackson should finally have a true WR1 to throw to.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Previous: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Jermod McCoy is another player who may have gone five to 10 picks higher if it weren’t for an injury. He’s recovering from an ACL tear but should be ready to go in Week 1. If he is, the Bucs will get an explosive ballhawk who posted six interceptions and 16 passes defended in his previous two college seasons before the injury.

16. New York Jets (from Colts) — CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Previous: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The run on cornerbacks continues here as the Jets snap up Brandon Cisse from South Carolina. The 6-foot, 190-pound CB is raw, but he is going to turn heads at the combine with his incredible athletic abilities. Cisse is a project for sure, but with the Jets, he doesn’t need to be great in Year 1, and under former Jets CB Aaron Glenn, his development has a good chance.

17. Detroit Lions — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Previous: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The way this 2026 NFL Mock Draft falls, the Lions are another big winner. Spencer Fano is arguably the best offensive line prospect in this class, but with a lot of defensive talent coming off the board early, he slips to Detroit here. With this pick, the Lions get a player who can start at guard next season and be the long-term replacement for 33-year-old left tackle Taylor Decker.

18. Minnesota Vikings — CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Previous: CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Aveion Terrell might not have the upside that players like Delane, McCoy, and Cisse have, but his floor may be the highest of that group. At worst, he should be a starting CB like his brother, Falcons CB A.J. Terrell. His only real flaw is his size (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), which sometimes gets him in trouble with bigger wideouts and in run support.

19. Carolina Panthers — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Previous: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

This is another one of the few picks that has stayed consistent through three versions of our 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Cashius Howell is a gifted pass rusher who will help the Panthers get more heat on opposing QBs. He’s not a three-down edge defender right now, but with some time and a little more weight on his 248-pound frame, he can become one. For now, he’ll be a nightmare off the edge on passing downs.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

Jerry Jones promised a better run defense, and adding Kayden McDonald to the mix will do that. Paired with Quinnen Williams, McDonald will be able to do what he does best and stuff the run. There is some pass rush upside, especially if he studies under Williams, but for now, he scratches that run D itch that apparently made Jerry trade Parsons.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Previous: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

With Aaron Rodgers potentially coming back for one more season under Mike McCarthy now, the Steelers can draft the QB another weapon, so he doesn’t have to rely so heavily on DK Metcalf and aged veterans. Rodgers famously doesn’t trust young wideouts, but in the explosive KC Concepcion, the Steelers get a player who they can get the ball in multiple ways, not just from Rodgers’ throws.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Previous: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

With Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater coming back, the Chargers' O-line should be much-improved. They still could use an upgrade at guard, though, so why not take the best pure guard in this draft? Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful guard who will help Jim Harbaugh do what he always wants to do and run the ball while also protecting Justin Herbert.

23. Philadelphia Eagles — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Previous: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Dallas Goedert is a free agent, and on the wrong side of 30, so it’s time to start looking for his successor. Whether the Eagles re-sign their TE or not, Kenyon Sadiq makes a lot of sense here. He is versatile and would be a great compliment to Goedert. Having more multiple TE formations also makes a lot of sense in Philly due to Jalen Hurts’ risk-averse nature.

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) — OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Previous: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling is shooting up draft boards and will likely make another huge leap after the combine. Freeling is 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, and moves like a man half his size. He’s still relatively inexperienced, but in Cleveland, he’ll have time to grow into an excellent pro tackle.

25. Chicago Bears — DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Previous: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Bears need to go defensive tackle at this spot, so it comes down to Peter Woods and Cleb Banks at this point. Woods has a lower ceiling than Banks but also a higher floor. For the Bears, they are looking for a player who can come in and start right away, not a project with upside. That’s why Woods is the pick here.

26. Buffalo Bills — EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Previous: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

While nearly every 2026 NFL Mock Draft you see has a receiver (most often Denzel Boston) here to the Bills, bringing in Jim Leonhard as defensive coordinator may have changed the math a bit. With Buffalo likely switching to a 3-4, they need more standup pass rushers, and Ahkeem Mesidor is one of the best in this class. Yes, he’s 25, so getting to your second contract at 30 isn’t ideal, but with the Bills being the biggest win-now-or-else team in the NFL, they aren’t concerned with five years from now.

27. San Francisco 49ers — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Previous: EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Denzel Boston won’t have to wait long to hear his name if the Bills pass on him. The 49ers will be right there to snatch him up at No. 27. With Brandon Ayiuk out and Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore, and Kendrick Bourne all free agents, the team needs another pass-catcher from Brock Purdy. Boston brings great size at 6-foot-4 and contested catch ability. He may have some trouble separating in the NFL, but he’ll be a great red zone threat right away at a minimum.

28. Houston Texans — OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Previous: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The Texans need to shuffle their offensive line to better protect C.J. Stroud next season. Bringing in Caleb Lomu allows the team to shuffle the players they have around and likely cut ties with free agent Trent Brown. Lomu is still a little raw, but he has a lot of upside and could create an excellent bookend situation with Aireontae Ersery

29. Los Angeles Rams — QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Previous: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Hear me out. Matthew Stafford just won an MVP Award, but at 38, his days in the NFL are reaching an end. The Rams have two first-round picks this year in an admittedly weak QB class. So, their choices are to pick a potentially lesser QB prospect now, or take one in the late 20s or 30s next season after a handful of the top prospects are gone. Ty Simpson is a high-end game manager, which Sean McVay will like, and now he’ll get a year to learn under Stafford.

30. Denver Broncos — LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Previous: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

C.J. Allen is a prototypical middle linebacker who can lead the defense and make plays in the run and pass games. With Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad hitting free agency and Drew Sanders coming off an injury, the Broncos can pair Allen with Dre Greenlaw and have that position covered now and in the future.

31. New England Patriots — OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Previous: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

After Will Campbell’s horrific Super Bowl performance, Mike Vrabel is saying he won’t be moving him to guard next season. That’s fine to say now, but for the sake of Drake Maye, this move needs to happen at some point. Drafting Kadyn Proctor, a massive human who may be able to play left tackle but also could go to right tackle or guard, makes it easier to shuffle the offensive line around and find the best fits for everyone.

32. Seattle Seahawks — EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Previous: OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

The Seahawks have the luxury of taking some chances after just winning the Super Bowl with a roster that doesn’t have many holes. They could upgrade at interior offensive line, but could also grab a center later. In this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the champs will roll the dice with Zion Young, an incredibly talented rusher who just won Defensive MVP of the Senior Bowl. He does have some character concerns, but Seattle has the infrastructure to keep him in line coming off their title.