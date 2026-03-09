The Jacksonville Jaguars burst onto the scene to become one of the best teams in the AFC last season. The team went 13-4, and a revitalized Trevor Lawrence led them to earning a division title just one year after a four-win season. The AFC is stacked, though, and if the Jaguars want to continue winning, they are going to have to be aggressive in free agency. This is especially true because last year's biggest free agent spenders, the New England Patriots, showed that getting busy in the offseason can lead to a Super Bowl appearance. Everyone will now want to spend big on this free agent class. So, who should the Jaguars sign in free agency?

Tariq Woolen would fill a need in Jacksonville

While the Jaguars had a good year, opposing teams targeted Jacksonville's defensive backs in a big way last season. The team ranked dead last in passing attempts against, and the 3,707 passing yards they allowed were the 11th most in the league. The team traded for Greg Newsome to address this problem, but he was just a rental and could bolt in free agency.

This offseason, adding cornerback talent will be paramount. Tariq Woolen is one of the most polarizing free agents this offseason, but he'd be a worthwhile gamble for Jacksonville. Some analysts have Woolen pinned as one of the best overall free agents, while others think he is a mere backup.

Woolen's career has been highlighted by streakiness. After putting up one of the best 40-yard dash times in Scouting Combine history, Woolen fell all the way to round five, but he immediately put up one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. In his first year with the Seattle Seahawks, Woolen led the league with six interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl nod.

His production has regressed in the years since, and Woolen's overly aggressive approach has gotten him in trouble at times, which has led to him falling out of favor in Seattle. Even so, Woolen's immense speed is enhanced by a huge frame for the position. Woolen stands 6-foot-4 inches tall. He even played a key role in the Seahawks winning Super Bowl 60.

Article Continues Below

Woolen still has sky-high potential, and if he can cut down on the mistakes, he can become one of the best cornerbacks in football. Travis Hunter is expected to take on more of a primary cornerback role in year two as well. Hunter was the highest-drafted defensive back since Gary Click in 1956, and although he played on both sides of the field as a rookie, many scouts thought he was better suited for cornerback duty. A Woolen-Hunter pairing has the potential to turn the Jaguars' cornerback room around from one of the worst in the NFL to one of the best, especially after Montaric Brown was just re-signed.

The Jaguars will prove the NFL is a copycat league

The Jaguars shouldn't stop adding talent from the Seahawks, even if they do pursue Woolen. The NFL is a copycat league, and free agents who just won the Super Bowl are always the most coveted players on the open market. Boye Mafe is another player who could bring a winning pedigree from Seattle to Jacksonville.

Seattle had one of the best defenses in the NFL this past season, and their depth led to Mafe taking on a smaller role. After racking up 18 sacks over his first three seasons, Maye had just two sacks as a backup this past season. The Seahawks have a bunch of players hitting the open market this year, and Mafe seems like one of the most likely that they will let walk.

He'd be a great fit for the Jaguars, though. The team already has Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker in starting roles on the edge, but Mafe would make for a great third rusher in the pass-rushing rotation.

By bringing in two players who just won the Super Bowl, the hope would be that the Jaguars could take the next step forward and partake in the big dance in their own right. Jacksonville doesn't have a lot of cap space, but Woolen and Mafe might come cheaper than a lot of the other top free agents this year.