The Denver Broncos were one of the most active teams in free agency last year. They were aggressive and signed Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram, and it resulted in the team making it all the way to the AFC Championship game. Had it not been for a postseason injury to Bo Nix, it is very possible the Broncos would have been in the running to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

With how close to championship glory they were, the Broncos will likely be active in the free agent market yet again. The salary cap is increasing, and Russell Wilson's contract will finally be off the books. Several big-name free agents have already been linked to the team, but not everyone would be a great fit. The Broncos shouldn't spend just for spending's sake, so who should the Broncos avoid signing in free agency?

Rachaad White, RB

The Broncos' defense was arguably the best in the NFL last season. The team racked up 68 sacks, which was one of the best marks in NFL history. They have former Defensive Player of the Year winner Patrick Surtain on the roster, as well as a player who was in the running for that award this past season in Nik Bonitto. It was the offseason additions of Greenlaw and Hufanga that really elevated the defense to the next level, though.

This offseason, the team is more likely to add to the offensive end of the field. The running back position, in particular, has been diagnosed as a need. JK Dobbins played well last season, but as is seemingly always the case, he ended up on injured reserve. Dobbins is also without a contract in 2026-27, so unless he is re-signed, the Broncos will need to sign a replacement to help out RJ Harvey. Harvey had his moments as a rookie, but he might not be a bell-cow option.

Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne have been rumored as free agent targets, and either of them would be a great get. Walker is fresh off winning Super Bowl MVP honors, and he might just be better going forward. Etienne is a former first-round ball-carrier who thrives in the passing game. Rachaad White has also been rumored as a fit, but the Broncos should avoid him at all costs.

White is a big back who has put up solid counting numbers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His passing game production, in particular, has been impressive. At first glance, that would be intriguing in a Broncos offense because Sean Payton calls more screen passes than any other coach. Payton is giving up play-calling duties to Davis Webb, though, so pass catching out of the backfield might not be quite as valuable in Denver as it has been in years past.

As a runner, White has been incredibly inefficient. He has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry over four seasons. Harvey has some big-play ability, but he wasn't all that efficient running between the tackles, either, so the Broncos need the running back that they add to get more yardage on a play-to-play basis.

Article Continues Below

Cade Otton, TE

While the bulk of Denver's free agent attention was on defensive players last season, they did make a splashy move on the offensive side of the field. Tight end Evan Engram was signed to be Payton's “Joker,” and his presence was really supposed to unlock Denver's offense.

Engram didn't quite live up to expectations in his first season in Denver, though. After Engram produced just 50 catches for 461 yards and one touchdown, fans are expecting the Broncos to add another tight end, especially because Engram only has one more year on his contract.

Cade Otton, another Buccaneer free agent, is one name that has come up. Otton is a solid player, but he might not be worth what he will cost the Broncos. Bo Nix has shown through two seasons that he just doesn't utilize tight ends all that often, so having two recent tight end investments from free agency seems like overkill. Furthermore, Engram isn't washed up, and he could certainly have a bigger season this year. Denver has already re-signed Adam Trautman and Nate Atkins. The Broncos should instead target a tight end in the draft and allocate their free agent money to other positions.

Denver has a big offseason ahead of itself, but the front office needs to be smart in the moves it makes. There are better options out there than White and/or Otton.