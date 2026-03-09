The neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip have always symbolized reinvention. The Raiders are hoping that spirit carries into a pivotal 2026 offseason. After a disastrous 2025 campaign, the franchise finds itself trying to define its future. They do have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and one of the largest salary cap reserves in the league. As such, Las Vegas finally has the resources to accelerate its rebuild.

Selecting a franchise quarterback will likely headline the draft, but that alone won’t be enough. General manager Tom Telesco must use free agency to build the kind of supporting cast that ensures a young signal-caller can succeed immediately. Targeting the right veterans this spring will be just as critical as making the right choice on draft night.

Disastrous 2025 season

To understand why this offseason carries such enormous weight, one must revisit the brutal reality of the Raiders’ 2025 season.

The year quickly unraveled into a disaster. Under the brief and unsuccessful tenure of Pete Carroll, the Raiders stumbled to a league-worst 3-14 record.

The problems were widespread. Offensively, Las Vegas ranked dead last in scoring, averaging just 14.2 points per game. A quarterback carousel featuring Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell failed to establish any consistency.

Defensively, the story was only slightly better. Maxx Crosby continued to perform at an elite level. However, the rest of the defense struggled to get off the field in critical moments. Without consistent support, even Crosby’s heroics were not enough to prevent long drives and lopsided defeats.

By the time the Raiders closed the season with a surprise victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, the outcome was already decided. Carroll was dismissed, and Las Vegas found itself holding the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Rare opportunity

While the 2025 season was painful, it also created a unique opportunity for the Raiders to rebuild quickly. Las Vegas enters the 2026 offseason with approximately $91.5 million in available cap space. That financial flexibility gives the front office the ability to pursue premium talent without the restrictions that often limit rebuilding teams.

The roster’s needs are obvious. The offensive line struggled throughout the season, frequently allowing pressure that derailed offensive drives before they could develop. The wide receiver group lacks depth and a true alpha playmaker. Defensively, the secondary still needs a reliable shutdown corner.

Most analysts expect the Raiders to select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. If that happens, the responsibility of free agency becomes clear. They must build a supporting cast strong enough to ensure that the next franchise quarterback is not overwhelmed from the start.

OL Tyler Linderbaum

The Raiders’ most urgent task must be stabilizing their offensive line. The best available solution is center Tyler Linderbaum.

Linderbaum is widely regarded as one of the most technically polished players at the position. His combination of intelligence, leverage, and athleticism allows him to control the interior of the offensive line in both pass protection and the run game.

For a team likely introducing a rookie quarterback into the lineup, Linderbaum’s value goes beyond blocking. His ability to identify defensive fronts and adjust protections before the snap provides an additional layer of stability. Signing Linderbaum would immediately improve communication along the offensive line. It should also send a strong message that the Raiders are committed to protecting their new signal-caller.

WR George Pickens

Sure, tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty offer promising building blocks. Still, the Raiders’ offense lacks a true perimeter playmaker capable of altering defensive coverage. George Pickens could fill that role instantly.

Article Continues Below

Coming off a career season in Dallas, Pickens has developed into one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL. His ability to win contested catches and stretch defenses vertically makes him a nightmare matchup for opposing cornerbacks.

In Las Vegas, Pickens would bring an explosive dimension to the passing game. His presence would force defenses to respect the deep ball. That should create more space underneath for Bowers and the running game.

Beyond the statistics, Pickens plays with an edge that fits the identity the Raiders have long celebrated. His physicality and confidence would inject a much-needed spark into an offense searching for a new identity.

LB Devin Lloyd

On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders must prioritize leadership and versatility at linebacker. Devin Lloyd offers exactly that. Lloyd has developed into a complete defender capable of impacting every phase of the game. His speed and instincts allow him to disrupt running plays. Meanwhile, his coverage ability makes him effective against modern tight ends and pass-catching backs.

Perhaps most importantly, Lloyd provides the type of defensive leadership that the Raiders lacked in 2025. His ability to communicate assignments and organize the front seven would help eliminate defensive breakdowns. With Maxx Crosby no longer in the fold, Lloyd could become the emotional heartbeat of a defense searching for consistency.

CB Jamel Dean

Finally, the Raiders must address the most glaring weakness in their defense: the absence of a true No. 1 cornerback. Jamel Dean offers a solution. Dean is coming off an exceptional 2025 season in which he allowed one of the lowest passer ratings among cornerbacks targeted in coverage.

In a division that features high-powered passing attacks led by elite quarterbacks, having a shutdown corner is essential. Dean’s ability to eliminate one side of the field would allow the Raiders’ defensive scheme to become far more aggressive. When paired with Lloyd, Dean could help transform the Raiders’ defense from reactive to disruptive.

Raiders revival

The Raiders’ rebuild will ultimately hinge on more than just the first overall pick. Success in today’s NFL requires a balanced roster capable of competing in all three phases of the game. Tyler Linderbaum could stabilize the offensive line. George Pickens could give the offense the explosive playmaker it desperately needs. Devin Lloyd could anchor the defense with leadership and versatility. Jamel Dean could provide the lockdown presence the secondary has been missing.

Together, those four players represent the type of foundational additions that can transform a struggling team into a rising contender. For a franchise eager to restore its identity and competitiveness, the 2026 offseason may represent the beginning of a new era in Las Vegas.