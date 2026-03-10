The New Orleans Saints have landed a tight end to bolster the offense that quarterback Tyler Shough will command ahead of the 2026 season. Noah Fant joins the fray as one of incoming weapons.

Fant made the decision to sign with the Saints for two years, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This marks the end of a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he mainly served as a backup option behind Mike Gesicki.

“Another weapon for the Saints: They’ve agreed to terms with Noah Fant on a two-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero wrote.

Fant has been in the NFL since 2019 when the Denver Broncos selected him in the first round of the draft. He has presented three teams throughout his career, the Saints being his fourth squad.

What lies ahead for Tyler Shough, Saints this offseason

Noah Fant will certainly look to develop chemistry with Tyler Shough throughout the offseason. The Saints will hope they bank on that opportunity before the 2026 campaign rolls around.

Fant has been an active starter throughout his previous stints, remaining the same with the Bengals' second option in the tight end room. He appeared in 15 games that included seven starts throughout 2025, making 34 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns. His three-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks from 2022 to 2024 saw him rack up 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and six touchdowns.

New Orleans finished with a 6-11 record throughout 2025, being at the bottom of the NFC South Division standings. They finished behind the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in that order. In terms of the NFC standings, they sat at 13th place. They were above the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants while being behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Falcons.

The Saints will continue making additions in the offseason ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. They seek a return to playoff contention for the first time since 2020.