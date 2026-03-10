The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason looking to add depth to their defensive unit. They had a significant improvement last season compared to 2024, wherein they finished last in nearly every major defensive category.

Clearly, the Panthers, who finished with an 8-9 record, want to build on their meaningful progress, and adding a proven talent could accelerate their success.

Carolina acquired one of the most productive linebackers in free agency by signing Devin Lloyd to a three-year contract, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Sources to me and @RapSheet: The #Panthers have agreed to terms with LB Devin Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal with $25 million guaranteed,” reported Garafolo on X.

The 27-year-old Lloyd will fortify the Panthers' defensive identity, joining forces with Nic Scourton, Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Jaelan Phillips, and Patrick Jones II.

Lloyd is coming off a stellar campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, earning his first nods to the All-Pro and the Pro Bowl. While his tackling numbers slipped, his overall impact and balanced productivity were highly impressive.

He logged 81 combined tackles, including 35 solo tackles, a career-best five interceptions, and seven passes defended. He also scored his first-ever touchdown—a 99-yard pick-six, the longest return by a linebacker in team history.

His laudable performance gave him leverage to seek greener pastures, and joining the Panthers should only increase his value. It would not be surprising if he registers high numbers across the board.

With Carolina appearing to build a defensive crew around speed and versatility in the front seven, Lloyd looks like the perfect addition.