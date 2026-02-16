Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm of the New England Patriots culminated in a Super Bowl LX appearance, an impressive journey that ultimately fell short in a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Immediately after the defeat, Vrabel's message was one of shared frustration and unity, telling his players they “gotta be pissed together” to fuel motivation for the next campaign.

While the Patriots boasted an elite offense during the regular season and a resilient defense throughout the playoffs, the units struggled to synchronize in the final game. Moving forward, the priority remains surrounding young quarterback Drake Maye with even more weapons while addressing the holes exposed during their postseason run.

And according to a report from ESPN, Vrabel is now shifting his focus toward long-term construction. He told players a solid foundation has been built in his first year, and now they will focus on tweaking it, much like finishing a basement or adding space to the existing structure.

“I like the foundation of it, and we'll try to improve on it,” Vrabel said. The construction plan will have to come together quickly. The NFL combine begins Feb. 23, so expect a sudden pivot to draft-based chatter, with the Patriots owning the No. 31 overall pick and 11 selections overall. Then the legal negotiating period in free agency starts on March 9.

“There'll be some difficult decisions that we'll have to make, and we'll try to do them with the team's best interest in mind. As always, that'll never change,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel touched on the financial realities facing every team: “As I was taught, we talk about the business of the NFL, we're looking for the better, younger, cheaper player every day, and the players that we have are trying to not let that happen,” he said. “And that's the dynamic. That's the business of the National Football League.”

Despite these potential roster shifts, Vrabel remains committed to his young core, specifically doubling down on rookie left tackle Will Campbell.

Despite criticism regarding Campbell's postseason struggles and arm length, Vrabel firmly dismissed any talk of a position change, insisting that the 22-year-old remains the team's definitive left tackle.