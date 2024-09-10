Adrian Peterson is one of the most recognizable and powerful ex-NFL running backs of all-time who made his mark on the record books during stops with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks among other teams.

Peterson earned more than $100 million during his NFL career from 2007 to 2021. Now, he is still in massive debt at more than $12 million, and must sell assets in order to pay it back according to a Houston judge. The order came on Monday and was accompanied by word that constables in Fort Bend County, Texas will accompany a court-appointed receiver to the former Oklahoma Sooners running back's home when he shows up to seize the assets, according to a court order.

The Vikings legend Peterson's home is located in Missouri City, Texas. He is known to “have numerous assets” according to a report from USA Today.

“The receiver requests constable accompaniment when receiver levies the numerous assets known to be stored at (the property) to keep the peace and prevent interference with the Receiver's duties,” the receiver said in his request.

“It is, therefore, ordered that a writ of turnover with receiver's levy be issued and Ft. Bend County constables are to accompany the receiver in execution of his duties,” the order added.

Peterson racked up nearly 15,000 rushing yards during his NFL career, fifth all-time and less than 400 yards behind number four on the list, Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders. He is a former Heisman Trophy winner who ranked second on the most recent list of Oklahoma Sooners top ten greats.

Previously, Peterson left the door open for a possible return to the NFL. He had over 600 yards for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and nearly 900 yards for Washington in 2019. Peterson's last 1,000 yard season came with the then-Washington Redskins, now known as the Commanders, in 2018. He had 448 yards with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. The Cardinals season came just after a short stint with the New Orleans Saints following Peterson's release from the Vikings.

Vikings legend Peterson's debt: Origins and future

The ex-Seahawks, Lions, Vikings and Cardinals running back's debt comes from a $5.2 million loan he took out from a Pennsylvania lending company in 2016. The debt accrued by the ex-Vikings star Adrian Peterson has since led to a $8.3 million judgment against him in 2021 plus $15,000 in attorneys fees. A 9% per annum on all amounts was also included according to the receiver's court filing.

The approximate total that is being sought is $12.5 million according to February court documents.

The loan was originally taken out for Peterson to pay back other loans, but his earnings fell off dramatically after the Vikings declined his option in 2017 making him a free agent.