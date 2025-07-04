The president of the United States invites the World Series champions to the White House every year. However, President Donald Trump welcomed a team to the White House that did not make the playoffs and is looking to get back on track this season in the Boston Red Sox.

Before their series against the Washington Nationals, Garrett Whitlock, Romy Gonzalez, and other Boston players took advantage of the off day manager Alex Cora gave them.

Gonzalez, Whitlock, and other players were captured on video shaking hands with President Trump by Margo Martin, his Communications Advisor.

President @realDonaldTrump welcomes the Boston Red Sox to the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GbYGcXiwmU — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 3, 2025

The post confused fans wondering why President Trump invited Boston's players into the White House. Before he began his political career, President Trump oversaw multiple businesses in New York City. His close relationship with the leaders of the New York Yankees organization and his affinity towards the team made Thursday's meet and greet even more confounding.

Fans took to social media to react to the viral video, offering their thoughts.

“I really love the Bo Sox , but why are they there? Are random sports teams just showing up now? 🤣” one fan asked.

“why is a team that is 43-45 at the White House?” commented another.

“we just letting anyone in the White House?” questioned one fan.

“lots of similarities between potus and alex cora when you think about it,” said another.

“The Red Sox and the government are both dysfunctional. Game recognizes game,” commented one fan, calling out both entities.

While Whitlock, Gonzalez, and a few of their teammates took advantage of the opportunity to meet President Trump, Cora hopes his team is ready for Friday's game. Boston enters their series against the Nationals with a lot on the line.

The Red Sox sit more than five games behind the leaders in the American League East. After Cora and the front office decided to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, the pressure has been on. A good showing against Washington would help them keep pace in one of the tightest divisions in Major League baseball.