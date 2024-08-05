The Oklahoma Sooners have a storied football tradition that includes numerous national championships, conference titles, and legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Before Oklahoma football kicks off for the 2024 season, now as SEC Conference members, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Sooners history.

1. Billy Vessels (RB, 1950-1952)

Billy Vessels was one of the most electrifying and productive running backs in Oklahoma history. Known for his speed, agility, and playmaking ability, Vessels won the Heisman Trophy in 1952 after rushing for 1,072 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American and helped lead Oklahoma to an undefeated season and a national championship in 1950.

Vessels finished his college career with 2,085 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns, setting numerous school and conference records. He went on to have a brief but successful professional career in both the NFL and CFL. Vessels's contributions to Oklahoma football and his status as the program's first Heisman Trophy winner secure his place as the greatest Sooner of all time.

Adrian Peterson is one of the most talented and productive running backs in college football history. Known for his combination of speed, power, and vision, Peterson burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2004, rushing for 1,925 yards and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was a consensus All-American and set numerous school and NCAA records.

Peterson finished his college career with 4,045 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, despite battling injuries during his sophomore and junior seasons. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, earning multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

3. Brian Bosworth (LB, 1984-1986)

Brian Bosworth, known as “The Boz,” is one of the most dominant and controversial players in college football history. Known for his intensity, athleticism, and larger-than-life personality, Bosworth was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award in 1985 and 1986 as the nation's top linebacker. He finished his college career with 395 tackles, 14 sacks, and countless memorable moments.

Bosworth's impact on the field was immense, helping lead Oklahoma to a national championship in 1985 and multiple conference titles. Despite a short NFL career, his contributions to Oklahoma football and his larger-than-life persona make him one of the greatest Sooners.

Baker Mayfield is one of the most iconic and accomplished quarterbacks in Oklahoma history. Known for his fiery competitiveness, accuracy, and playmaking ability, Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 after leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He set numerous school and NCAA records, including a career passer rating of 175.4.

Mayfield finished his college career with 14,607 passing yards and 131 touchdowns, setting a new standard for quarterback play at Oklahoma. He was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has gone on to have a successful professional career, where he now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

5. Steve Owens (RB, 1967-1969)

Steve Owens was one of the most powerful and productive running backs in Oklahoma history. Known for his relentless running style and work ethic, Owens won the Heisman Trophy in 1969 after rushing for 1,523 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was a two-time consensus All-American and finished his college career with 4,041 rushing yards and 56 touchdowns, setting numerous school and conference records.

Owens's standout performances helped lead Oklahoma to significant success during his tenure, including a Big Eight Conference championship in 1967. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Detroit Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors. Owens's contributions to Oklahoma football and his professional achievements make him one of the greatest Sooners.

6. Sam Bradford (QB, 2007-2009)

Sam Bradford is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Oklahoma history. Known for his accuracy, poise, and leadership, Bradford won the Heisman Trophy in 2008 after leading the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game. He set numerous school and NCAA records, including passing for 50 touchdowns in a single season.

Bradford finished his college career with 8,403 passing yards and 88 touchdowns, despite missing most of his junior season due to injury. He was the first overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and went on to have a solid professional career.

7. Billy Sims (RB, 1975-1979)

Billy Sims was one of the most explosive and productive running backs in college football history. Known for his combination of speed, power, and agility, Sims won the Heisman Trophy in 1978 and finished as the runner-up in 1979. He was a two-time consensus All-American and finished his college career with 4,118 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns, both school records at the time.

Sims's standout performances helped lead Oklahoma to a national championship in 1975 and multiple conference titles. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Detroit Lions, earning Rookie of the Year honors and multiple Pro Bowl selections.

8. Tommy McDonald (WR, 1954-1956)

Tommy McDonald was one of the most electrifying players in Oklahoma history, known for his speed, elusiveness, and playmaking ability. McDonald played both running back and wide receiver, excelling in both roles. He was a two-time All-American and won the Maxwell Award in 1956 as the nation's top player.

McDonald was a key player in Oklahoma's dominant run during the mid-1950s, helping the Sooners achieve a 31-game winning streak and a national championship in 1955. He finished his college career with 2,006 rushing yards, 1,095 receiving yards, and 41 touchdowns. McDonald went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

9. Lee Roy Selmon (DT, 1972-1975)

Lee Roy Selmon is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in college football history. Known for his strength, quickness, and relentless pursuit, Selmon anchored the Oklahoma defense during his time with the Sooners. He was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy in 1975 as the nation's best lineman.

Selmon's impact on the field was immense, helping lead Oklahoma to back-to-back national championships in 1974 and 1975. He finished his college career with 335 tackles, 40 sacks, and countless other accolades. Selmon went on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

10. Roy Williams (S, 1999-2001)

Roy Williams is one of the most dominant safeties in college football history. Known for his hard-hitting style, playmaking ability, and knack for being around the ball, Williams was a force in the Sooners' secondary. He earned unanimous All-American honors in 2001 and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive player and top defensive back, respectively.

Williams is perhaps best known for his game-changing play in the 2001 Red River Shootout against Texas, where he leaped over a blocker to force a game-sealing interception, a play now famously referred to as “The Superman.” He finished his college career with 287 tackles, 9 interceptions, and countless memorable moments. Williams went on to have a successful NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.