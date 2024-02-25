The NFL has made multiple changes to its rules over the years in order to make the game safer. While the league does not want to do anything that would lead to more injuries in the future, it has recognized that one of the most exciting plays in the game has been rendered fairly useless over the years.
That play is the kickoff return. The NFL is considering adopting an XFL-style low-impact kickoff return that would lead to more returns without risking greater injury totals.
In the XFL, 10 players on each team to line up five yards apart on the kickoff. Only the kicker and the returner are allowed to line up elsewhere. Because of the spacing, the players don’t have time to get into a full sprint. As a result, there are fewer high-speed collisions than on standard kickoffs.
The NFL had been hesitant to change its kickoff rule in the past, but there were just four kickoff returns that went for touchdowns during the 2023 season.
The NFL appears to be willing to make a change to its standard kickoff rule if it believes that injuries can be avoided and excitement can be derived.
Kickoffs have become viewed as the most dangerous play in football, with concussions the most frequent of the injuries associated with the play. The low-impact kickoff may be next step for the NFL.
The Competition Committee is discussing the XFL-style kickoff and could recommend it to the NFL at its next meeting. The NFL could adopt the rule in time for the 2024 season.