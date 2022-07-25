Danny Amendola makes shocking retirement decision with multiple teams calling

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola has finally decided to call it a career.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Amendola, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL, has retired.

Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. “It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said about his career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Danny Amendola makes this decision knowing that he can still perform. While several teams have reached out this off-season, he has still chosen to move on.

Danny Amendola broke onto the scene with the St.Louis Rams. After bouncing around practice squads for two seasons, the Rams signed Amendola. In 2009, he finally made his first appearance in a regular season game.

He played in 14 games for the Rams. He recorded 43 receptions for 326 yards and one touchdown. This performance was enough for Amendola to stick around for a long time.

Amendola noted that he wished to pursue other endeavors. Schefter stated, “Amendola is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks. He has multiple relationships and respect from around the league and is ready for the next challenge.”

Amendola is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks. He has multiple relationships and respect from around the league and is ready for the next challenge. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Danny Amendola carved out a role for himself in the NFL. The 36-year-old receiver spent time with five different teams throughout his career.

While his most notable stretch came during his time with the New England Patriots, the two-time Super Bowl winner also spent time with the St.Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and the Houston Texans.

During his time with the Patriots, Danny Amendola was one of the NFL’s most reliable targets. In 69 games, he recorded 230 receptions, 2,383 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Amendola spent his final season with the Houston Texans. He made eight total appearances. He caught 24 receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Throughout his NFL career, Amendola was a two-time Super Bowl champ. He finished with a career stat line of 617 receptions, 6,212 receiving yards, and 24 total touchdowns. He appeared in 163 total games.