NFL enlists Peyton Manning for massive changes to 2023 Pro Bowl

The NFL has a Pro Bowl problem. Most other major leagues in the US have midseason All-Star festivities that fans feel good about. However, most football fans either don’t care about the Pro Bowl or absolutely despise it. A big reason for that is the exhibition match, which many fans feel is an utterly pointless game that has the potential to injure someone participating.

After years of outrage from the fans, the league is finally caving in to the fans’ demands. According to a recent report, the NFL will be making major changes to their Pro Bowl activities in the 2022 season. The NFC-AFC skills competitions will remain, but instead of a final football game, both conferences will play a flag football event. (via Rob Maaddi)

I'm told the NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with the "Pro Bowl Games" – a week of skills competitions for AFC-NFC players culminating with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5. Peyton Manning's @OmahaProd will be involved. Peyton will also coach in the flag game. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 26, 2022

Interestingly, NFL legend Peyton Manning will be involved in the production of the 2023 Pro Bowl via his company. The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts QB will also be a coach in the Pro Bowl flag football game. It’s certainly an interesting change, but one that should make the event a much more appealing draw for fans.

One of the biggest criticisms of the NFL’s Pro Bowl game is the lackadaisical approach from the players. It’s certainly understandable why they don’t try as hard as they do in regular games: getting injured is the last thing you want to happen at an All-Star Game. Still, that doesn’t make it fun to watch for fans. Making it a flag football game should give some players more leeway to try, while also showcasing other skills.

Will this change in 2023 finally turn the public perception of the NFL Pro Bowl around? Expectations are certainly high for these changes.