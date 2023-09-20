Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is sending out the word that he would like to make an NFL comeback. Although he last suited up for the Steelers in 2017 and anywhere in the NFL in 2021, that hasn't stopped Bell from using X, formerly known as Twitter, to campaign for a roster spot in the modern-day iteration of the league.

“Hold up, y'all,” Bell recently said in a video posted to the platform. “Do y'all see how strong your boy is? Bruh. Your boy is strong.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I can take about 20 carries right now,” he added in the caption.

I can take about 20 carries right now 😤💪🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/dUs7brAaKn — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 19, 2023

During his prime with the Steelers, Le'Veon Bell was one of the, if not the best running back in the entire NFL. While he may not have been the quickest or most explosive athlete, his uncanny patience and ability to accelerate and decelerate at an elite level made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Bell's lobbying comes at a time when several running backs have gone down with injuries so far in 2023, including most notably the New York Giant's Saquon Barkley and the Cleveland Brown's Nick Chubb, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Bell last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021-22 season, playing three games alongside Tom Brady before being released at the end of the year.

Still, while 31 years old may be considered “up there” in running back years, Bell himself seems to think he still has a lot left in the tank.