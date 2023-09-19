The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a huge win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday on the back of their defense, which scored two touchdowns, but the fans did not let the offense off the hook, especially offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Steelers fans were heard chanting “fire Matt Canada” in the fourth quarter of the game, and head coach Mike Tomlin had a blunt take on the chants that might surprise some.

“I appreciate their passion,” Mike Tomlin said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I share their passion. We all do. Man, we love our fans, man. They inspire us. They challenge us. It's an awesome relationship. Man, we don't run from challenges, we run to challenges. This is the sport-entertainment business. It is our job to win and thus entertain them. And so we don't begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled. It is our job.”

Mike Tomlin when asked about the fans expressing their displeasure with Matt Canada. Excellent answer. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/yDYmm57zKk — David Todd (@DavidMTodd) September 19, 2023

The Steelers scored one offensive touchdown in the game on a 71-yard Kenny Pickett pass to George Pickens in the second quarter. The other two touchdowns were scored on defensive plays. The offensive production from Matt Canada's group will have to improve if the Steelers want to win more sustainably.

Regardless, Monday's win was monumental for the Steelers. With the Baltimore Ravens already being 2-0, and the Browns potentially moving to 2-0 if they had won the game, a loss would have put them in an early hole that would be hard to climb out of.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers offense fares against the Las Vegas Raiders next week on Sunday Night Football. The connection between Kenny Pickett and George Pickens will be vital.