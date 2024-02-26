On Sunday afternoon, former Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton found himself at the center of the NFL world's attention when a shocking video surfaced of him being seemingly mobbed by a group of individuals, reportedly at a 7 on 7 football game at an Atlanta school, as reported by TMZ. The former Panthers MVP, despite being outnumbered, appeared to easily handle his attackers, demonstrating–if any reminder was needed–what a physical freak of nature that Cam Newton was and still apparently is.
One person who was shocked by the video was none other than fellow former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who took to X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to express his thoughts on the commotion.
“Cam Newton led Auburn to a Natty with 1 O-lineman that started an NFL game and no one else recording a NFL reception, rush attempt or pass attempt. He’s used to being a one man army, so you are delulu if you thought some guys jumping him was gonna phase him. Hat didn’t even move.”
Indeed, Cam Newton had no issues taking on a multitude of defenders both during his time as an Auburn Tiger and with the Panthers and the New England Patriots in the NFL. It's unclear at this point who these attackers were, what led to the altercation, or if any criminal complaints have been filed. However, don't expect anyone else to try to provoke Newton anytime soon, as he is clearly ready to handle anyone and anything that comes his way.