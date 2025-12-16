The Arizona Cardinals are playing out the string in another lost season in the desert. Kyler Murray's season is already over, and his time in Phoenix could be as well. Now, Cardinals running back Bam Knight is out for the season with an ankle injury, according to a team announcement.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed RB Bam Knight and WR Andre Baccellia on IR

– Promoted WR Jalen Brooks to roster from practice squad

– Signed OL Marques Cox and S Patrick McMorris to PS

– Released OL Trey Wedig from PS Details: https://t.co/RewbLVUicT pic.twitter.com/OVQOHfSqi6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knight is the third Cardinals running back to be ruled out for the season. James Conner was knocked out for the season with a foot injury early on. That was the first big blow, followed by Trey Benson landing on injured reserve. There were some threats of him coming off IR, but he stayed on the list long enough to miss the season. Now, Knight is out for the year.

The Cardinals thrust Michael Carter into action on Sunday against the Houston Texans when Knight left the game. He ran for 56 yards on 14 attempts without a score. The former New York Jets draft pick has been solid in spurts this year and will become a big piece in fantasy football semifinals.

Article Continues Below

The Cardinals close out their home schedule against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. Both teams are eliminated and playing out the string, so only fantasy heads are locked into this one. Even after Atlanta came back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their defense is one that managers should target.

Carter is an unrestricted free agent after the season, while Knight and Emari DeMarcado are RFAs. The Cardinals will have some decisions to make at the running back position after the season. Carter has an opportunity to make that decision harder for them over the next three games.

Both Conner and Benson are under contract for many years, but injuries are something to be concerned about at running back. How will Arizona handle the offseason at the position that has crushed them all year?