The NFL has been able to expand over the past decade by playing games internationally, and they continue to find ways to build on that. It looks like there will be games in Germany in the coming years, with an FC Bayern Munich partnership, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL today announced it will return to Munich, Germany in 2026 and 2028 to play regular season games, as part of a multi-year partnership with the City of Munich and FC Bayern Munich. The games will be played at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There will also be other games played around the world next season besides Germany.

“The NFL previously confirmed four other regular season international games for 2026: One in Melbourne, Australia with the Rams as the designated home team, one in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and two in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. More announcements still to come,” Pelissero wrote.

It was also reported earlier in the year that the New Orleans Saints could be playing a game in Paris as early as the 2026 season. The Saints have the rights to the countries of France and Monaco, so there was always a chance that they would make something happen.

This continues to be good news for the NFL, as they're expanding in different parts of the world. It would not be a surprise if Roger Goodell tried to create an international league at some point, especially if they keep finding success with these types of games every year.