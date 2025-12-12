The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers are two teams in very different situations heading into Week 15. Tennessee is 2-11 and is in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in a row. The Titans took a step forward by adding Cam Ward, but they are still in the middle of a complete rebuild.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is very much alive in the NFC playoff picture. The 49ers will almost certainly make the playoffs, likely as a wild card team. They are 9-4 on the season despite suffering several injuries on offense, one of which resulted in a lengthy absence for Brock Purdy.

This matchup has all of the signs of a classic blowout. One team has plenty to play for, while the other is simply trying to get to the end of the regular season. On top of that, there's a huge talent disparity between the two teams and a huge coaching advantage for San Francisco.

While I sometimes think it is lazy to assume a blowout in these situations, it feels destined to happen this week.

But will the Titans shock the world and put up a good fight? Or will the 49ers sleepwalk to an easy win?

Below we will explore three bold predictions ahead of Titans vs. 49ers in Week 15.

Brock Purdy has his best game of 2025 season against the Titans

Purdy missed a lot of time this season with a turf toe injury.

The veteran quarterback has only played in five games this season, and he has looked okay in each outing. Purdy only has 1,147 passing yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in those games.

Now is the time for Purdy to start heating up, with the playoffs just a few weeks away.

I don't think that Purdy will light the world on fire in Week 15, but I see him taking a big step forward compared to his other games this season.

I'm predicting that Purdy will have his best statistical game of the season against the Titans. This isn't that bold of a prediction when looking at Purdy's resume this year.

His best game so far came against the Cardinals back in November. He had 200 passing yards and three touchdowns along with a 73.1% completion percentage and a 133.5 passer rating.

The passing yards will be easy to surpass, but all of those other figures could be difficult to top.

Christian McCaffrey has more total yards than Cam Ward

Everyone knows that CMC can do it all.

The legendary running back has bounced back well from his injury-plagued 2024 season. He is dangerous both running the ball and as a receiver out of the backfield. The 49ers have used CMC as a receiver more than ever in 2025 because of their lack of depth at wide receiver.

I think McCaffrey is set up well to show off against Tennessee.

I'm predicting that CMC will have more total yards in this game than Titans QB Cam Ward. That includes both passing and rushing yards, plus receiving yards if Ward somehow hauls in a pass on a trick play.

How many times has this happened this season?

McCaffrey has surpassed Ward's passing yards total at least twice in 2025, so there's a chance it can happen again this week.

The fact that the Titans and 49ers are playing each other, and that their game scripts will influence one another, could make this even more likely.

49ers crush Titans but multiple scores thanks to defensive dominance

This matchup should have a little bit of something for everyone.

If you're a fan of touchdowns and fine offensive play, the 49ers will provide. But if you love seeing a defense dominate an offense, then San Francisco will provide that too.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has the 49ers playing great football in 2025. And it is all the more impressive because of the players who are not on the field.

The 49ers are missing Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, and Fred Warner. All three are on injured reserve with serious injuries, but San Francisco's defense has not missed a beat.

In 2025, the best way to measure San Francisco's defense is by the big stops they make more so than yardage allowed or turnovers forced.

But I think they could have a downright incredible game when going up against an inferior opponent with no star power.

I'm predicting that the 49ers will hold the Titans to 14 points of less. They will also forced at least two turnovers and win the game by at least two scores.

I'm also tempted to suggest that San Francisco will shut out Tennessee, but that feels a little rich.

Still, this game won't be close.