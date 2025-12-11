The Houston Texans are riding a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. Houston's defense has been dominant, recently stifling the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime. Arizona's offense has been on fire with Jacoby Brissett under center, but it has not led to wins. We have the bold predictions for the matchup between the Texans and Cardinals that could help decide a playoff spot.

The Texans have significant players on the sideline in practice leading into this matchup. Azeez Al-Shaair, Woody Marks, and Kamari Lassiter are among those who did not practice on Wednesday. Any of those players missing this game could change things. The Cardinals will be without Trey Benson for the rest of the season, and have not had Marvin Harrison Jr in practice due to a heel injury.

Before the Cardinals and Texans square off in Houston, check out these bold predictions.

Jacoby Brissett finally struggles with less than 250 yards

Brissett took over for Kyler Murray as the Cardinals' quarterback in Week 6. He has not thrown for under 258 yards in any of those eight games, despite Arizona losing most of them. That low mark of 258 came against the Seattle Seahawks, one of the best defenses in the league. Now, Brissett is facing the best defense in the league, which is playing for a division title. The Texans will hold Brissett under 250 passing yards for the first time this season.

Brissett has used wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride a lot on his yardage tear this season. Even without Harrison, the passing attack in Arizona has been strong. The Texans have an elite defense in part because of Derrick Stingley Jr, who is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. Despite the track record, Arizona will not be able to pass the ball on Sunday.

It will be hard for the Cardinals to run the ball as well. Bam Knight will be the featured back after Benson was left on injured reserve on Wednesday. That move ended Benson's season and put the spotlight firmly on Knight. With James Conner and Benson coming back next year, it could be a tryout for Knight on Sunday.

Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr both shine

A lot of the attention around the Texans has been on their defense, and for good reason. With Paris Johnson Jr missing this game on the Cardinals' offensive line, Will Anderson Jr should be flying off the edge. Houston's pass rush is a big reason why they are fighting for an AFC South spot. Anderson will pick up at least 1.5 sacks on Sunday.

Collins had an excellent first half for the Texans on Sunday, but quieted down in the second half. All of Houston's offense struggled after halftime, as a matter of fact. But Kansas City's defense is much better than Arizona's, so the Michigan product should score this week. Expect at least 75 yards and a touchdown for Collins this week.

The Texans are snapping everything together at just the right time. Their best players are playing their best as the weather gets colder. And even in a dome in a game between two warm-weather cities, that will continue on Sunday.

The Texans will blow out the Cardinals in Week 15

The Texans will smash the Cardinals on Sunday, winning by at least 14 points. It will be their sixth consecutive win, clinching their ninth win and third consecutive season over .500. Houston has turned around their franchise with Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, and an elite defense. That will prove itself on Sunday.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans are 9.5-point favorites and -560 on the moneyline for the matchup. Collins is +100 to score a touchdown, which is not a great price considering he only has four touchdowns this season. Brissett's passing yards over/under is 234.5. The only way for the Cardinals to pull off this upset is for him to blow that number out of the water.