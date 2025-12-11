This year, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will be joining Netflix's Christmas Day NFL broadcast to kick things off.

Netflix made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 11. Clarkson is set to begin Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast on Dec. 25.

She will perform “Underneath the Tree,” which the announcement promised would be “special.”Not only is Clarkson going to perform on Christmas Day, but the song comes from her first Christmas album, Wrapped in Red. Clarkson released a second Christmas album, titled When Christmas Comes Around, in 2021.

KELLY CLARKSON is ready to kick off NFL Christmas Gameday! Cowboys vs. Commanders @ 1 PM ET

Lions vs. Vikings @ 4:30 PM ET

LIVE on Netflix December 25 pic.twitter.com/CzKI66d40c — Netflix (@netflix) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

A video message from Clarkson was also posted. “What's up, y'all? It's Kelly Clarkson, and this year, I'm kicking off NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix,” she said. “Two great football games on Christmas Day? That's a present we can all enjoy.”

What NFL game will Kelly Clarkson perform at for Netflix's Christmas broadcast?

Clarkson, a Dallas Cowboys fan, will have the honor of performing before the game between America's Team and the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys-Commanders game is set to begin at 1 pm EST. It is being played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Right after the NFC East showdown, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will play. Kickoff is set for 4:30 pm EST out of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This is the second year Netflix has broadcast NFL games on Christmas Day. In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers first played, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans followed.

During the latter game, Beyoncé debuted live performances from her Cowboy Carter album at halftime. The performance also featured cameos from Shaboozey, Blue Ivy Carter, and Post Malone.

This year, several A-listers are going to be a part of the Christmas broadcast on Netflix. Of course, Kay Adams will be back, and she is joined by the likes of Drew Brees, Manti Te'o, and Nate Burleson.

Some of the newcomers include Michael Irvin, Austin Ekler, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who is a big Chicago Bears fan. Surely, there will be other big-name newcomers.