Cam Newton coached a 7-on-7 team during his time away from the NFL. However, on Sunday things turned south after a video was released of a brawl taking place at the tournament. The incident involved Newton allegedly taking on three people at once.
It's not clear what initiated the fight but it took place in front of a large group of people. There are two different angles in the video below that show Cam Newton basically rag-dolling three people. The clip has since gone viral.
Some are claiming Cam Newton was simply trying to break up a fight. However, more details will need to be released to know for sure. Despite this wild incident taking place, Newton's team won the whole tournament, according to UFM TV.
Cam Newton himself has not released a statement or social media post on the incident yet. However, that is likely to come at some point. Until then, we can only really go off of what happened in the video. So, we'll just wait for that information to be released instead of speculating why the fight took place to begin with.
Newton hasn't played in the NFL since 2021 where he finished with 684 passing yards, nine total touchdowns, and five interceptions. He only played eight games (started five) that season for the Carolina Panthers as the franchise was facing quarterback woes at the time.
With that said, keep an eye out on any updates regarding Cam Newton. Although he hasn't played professional football since 2021, he's still one of the most talked about quarterbacks in sports.