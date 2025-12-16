The New York Giants host the Minnesota Vikings for a Week 16 matchup at MetLife Stadium. As things stand now, the Giants are in contention for a top-3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with a 2-12 record. Despite this, the future does look bright for the Giants with quarterback Jaxson Dart being a part of it.

Ahead of this Week 16 matchup, the Giants are making a shocking move by designating lineman Evan Neal to return from the injured reserve. Neal has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was placed on the IR last month. Neal has not played a game this season. The former first-round pick has been with the Giants since 2022 but will be a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Neal aims to play one last time before the season ends. He can provide Dart and the offense with a stronger presence as he wants to end the season on a high note.

The Giants have made other roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving kicker Younghoe Koo. The Giants also claimed outside linebacker Caleb Murphy off waivers from the New England Patriots and signed cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse to the practice squad.

Koo has not had a great season, but it was short-lived, playing in only five games with the Giants. He only went 4-6 in field goals and was 0-2 in 50+ yard kicks. He finished 11-12 in extra points. When on the Falcons for one game, Koo missed a crucial kick.

Caleb Murphy is on his third team this season after playing for the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. He has 14 tackles in 11 games and a half-sack with the Chargers.