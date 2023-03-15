Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets is done, and NFL insider Trey Wingo is doubling down on his bombshell news despite other reports saying otherwise.

When Wingo reported Tuesday that the Jets and Green Bay Packers have reached an agreement for a Rodgers trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN pointed out that nothing has happened yet and that the New York franchise is being “cautiously optimistic” about the deal.

Now in an interview wit Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Wingo stood by his report and even claimed that the deal between the Jets and Packers have been in place for some time now. The NFL insider also clarified that Rodgers is not the reason the trade has been delayed despite the fact that the QB seems to be taking his time before making his announcement on his future in the league.

“The tweet that I put out there is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. And when I say it may drag into next week, you need to be prepared for that because it may go into next week. The deal for Aaron Rodgers has been in place since last Friday. I don’t know exactly what the delay is … But the holdup isn’t Aaron,” Wingo explained.

And for those Jets fans who are getting anxious waiting for what will Rodgers do, Wingo has this to say: “You might have to wait a little bit longer, but play the long game. Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback of the New York Jets.”

I had to catch up with Trey Wingo (@wingoz) after his tweet about Aaron Rodgers to the #Jets. "The tweet I put out is going to happen. The deal has essentially been in place since last Friday. The holdup isn't Aaron." 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Rw82iABcq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

As Wingo said, it remains to be seen when Aaron Rodgers will make his decision. Many are waiting to know if he’s going to continue playing and move to the Jets or officially retire.

For what it’s worth, Pat McAfee appeared to hint that Rodgers would make his announcement on his show. Of course it’s possible the QB would only address the rumors by then. But still, it’s something that both Jets and Packers supporters might want to keep an eye on.