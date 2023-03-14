Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Pat McAfee announced on Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers will join the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday at 1 PM EST, per McAfee’s Twitter. He goes on the show quite often, so this announcement may be overlooked by some people. However, this particular show will draw no shortage of attention amid the Green Bay Packers-New York Jets on-going trade rumors.

Be a friend, tell a friend. You are cordially invited. 🗣🗣 TOMORROW AT 1PMEST pic.twitter.com/wIr9mhXz8D — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 14, 2023

Aaron Rodgers could make a major announcement on the show. He also may just discuss the rumors. Nevertheless, all eyes will be on Pat McAfee and Rodgers on Wednesday at 1 PM EST.

Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers trade rumors

Many people around the NFL world are expecting a Jets-Packers trade to become official at some point. However, predicting Rodgers’ future is always a gamble. He may opt to join another team, remain in Green Bay, or even retire. Nothing is ever certain when it comes to the future Hall of Famer.

Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a “wish-list” of players he wants them to sign, with Odell Beckham Jr. being included on the list. Allen Lazard was also included, and the Jets agreed to a contract with Lazard on Tuesday.

New York is likely hopeful that bringing in Lazard will lead to a Rodgers deal becoming official. It will be interesting to see if they are able to sign any of the other players Rodgers had on his “wish-list.”

As for Aaron Rodgers himself, fans will want to be sure to tune into the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday to find out the latest updates on the QB.