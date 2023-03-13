Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

After months and months of discussions and rumors, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a decision. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is reportedly being traded to the New York Jets in a massive blockbuster deal, according to Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network.

However, Ian Rapoport says nothing has happened yet. We will update as soon as information is available. Adam Schefter of ESPN added that the Jets are “cautiously optimistic” while mentioning nothing has happened, although Wingo has been in on the Rodgers buzz the entire time.

Rodgers’ future with the Packers looked iffy, at best, although some of his teammates in Green Bay held out hope that he would return. Then, once Derek Carr decided to sign with the New Orleans Saints, it appeared that it was either the Jets or retirement for Rodgers.

The Aaron Rodgers Saga Could Finally Be Over

Now we have an answer, and Rodgers is headed to the Jets to join an offense that includes Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson Elijah Moore, and a reunion with former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

On Tuesday, March 6, the Jets began discussions with Rodgers and a few contingents in the organization flew out to California to meet with Rodgers.

After the Packers missed the playoffs, all signs pointed to a changing of the guard in Green Bay. The former NFL MVP finished the year with 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns along with a QB rating of 91.1, but the offense took a step back with the absence of Davante Adams, who was shipped off to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds will likely skyrocket with this addition, and it also helps that they have Sauce Gardner, who ended the year as Defensive Rookie of the Year. On the other side of things, if Rodgers does go to the Jets, the Packers will turn to Jordan Love, finally, amid a youthful rebuild in Green Bay.

The new-look AFC East is loaded with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New England Patriots, but Rodgers coming to New York should send them right into contention in the division, and maybe even the entire AFC.

The conflicting reports are not surprising, and this is easily the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. However, if Rodgers to the Jets is done, the AFC QB landscape gets even more difficult while the NFC looks much easier.