The New York Jets officially hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, marking a significant homecoming for the former Jets cornerback and Lions defensive coordinator. Glenn's hiring comes as the Jets aim to rebound from a tumultuous 5-12 season and break their 14-year playoff drought. As Glenn takes the reins, he’s already making moves to assemble a strong coaching staff to guide the team into a new era.

“The Jets are hiring Lions DC Aaron Glenn as their new HC, multiple sources tell NFLonFOX.” via Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz later detailed Glenn's staff-building plans. “Sources say Aaron Glenn is already busy assembling his new staff with the Jets, which includes the following targets: Steve Wilks as DC, Mark Brunell, Chris Banjo as Special Teams coach, Former Bears interim HC Thomas Brown, Former Chiefs HC Todd Haley, Mike Westhoff, should he come out of retirement.”

Targets for Aaron Glenn’s staff have some big names

The list of potential hires highlights Glenn’s intention to balance experience and familiarity. Steve Wilks, a respected defensive mind and former Panthers interim head coach, is reportedly Glenn’s top choice for defensive coordinator. Wilks’ ability to elevate underperforming units could be vital for a Jets defense looking to regain its footing after a disappointing 2024 campaign.

Mark Brunell, currently the Lions quarterbacks coach, is another familiar face Glenn might bring over. Brunell’s work with Jared Goff in Detroit showed his ability to maximize quarterback potential, a skill that could be crucial depending on the Jets’ decision about Aaron Rodgers’ future.

Veteran coach Todd Haley and special teams guru Mike Westhoff—should he come out of retirement—offer decades of NFL experience. Haley’s offensive expertise and Westhoff’s storied special teams tenure would add veteran leadership to the Jets’ staff.

During the hiring process, Glenn emphasized his desire to lead as a complete coach rather than being labeled a defensive specialist. “If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach, not just a defensive coach,” Glenn said. His ability to connect with players and command respect aligns with the Jets’ leadership-focused hiring strategy.

Glenn inherits a team with significant questions, including the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. However, his familiarity with the organization—having played and scouted for the Jets—positions him uniquely to navigate these challenges.

This hire reflects the Jets’ hope to pair Glenn’s leadership skills with a carefully selected staff, paving the way for a turnaround. With Glenn at the helm and seasoned assistants potentially on board, the Jets look to rewrite their narrative and finally escape their playoff drought.