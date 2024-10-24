The New York Jets have not lived up to expectations and Stephen A. Smith has made it loud and clear. After Smith hit the Jets with a reality check, he went back for more. On ESPN's First Take, he detailed the moment that New York went into a downward spiral.

“On the defensive side of the ball, I don’t think we can argue that he (Robert Saleh) didn't do his job,” Smith said. “Then you can say Aaron Rodgers was there, brought in to be the savior of the franchise because they were presumably just a quarterback away. Ultimately the answer to this question has to be Aaron Rodgers. But not because you went and got him, it’s because of what he has done since he arrived as a leader.”

Rodgers is one of the most polarizing players in the league. The three-time NFL MVP has won only one Super Bowl during his time with the Green Bay Packers. After the 2022-23 season, he requested a trade to the Jets. The next season, Rodgers played only four snaps and had an Achilles injury that sidelined him that entire year. Now that he's come back, the Jets have been underwhelming.

Stephen A. Smith blames the Jets' and Aaron Rodgers for the issues

A stout defense, mixed with Rodgers and some legitimate offensive weapons appeared to be a recipe for success. After all, many people were suggesting they were Super Bowl contenders. However, the tides turned rather quickly on New York's season. They lost three straight games and the Jets fired Robert Saleh. Although Rodgers was accused of the move, the blame shifted to the owner, Woody Johnson.

Smith circled the blame back to Rodgers and hasn't looked back since.



“Here is where you know that there has been a dereliction of duty when it comes to leadership,” Smith said. “We’re questioning effort, we’re questioning focus. How the hell does that happen when you know you’ve got a big time defense? When you know that you’re the guy, when you know everybody has to defer to you because you are now the face of the franchise. Everything that has been done was because it was to help you out or give you what you wanted.”

New York has an interesting schedule ahead of them. The 2-5 Jets will face the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals in the next three games. If New York doesn't come away with any wins, it's possible that their season could officially collapse.