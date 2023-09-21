Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made some waves on Wednesday with his comments that seemingly criticized his coaching staff and Luke Getsy for making him think too much while he is playing, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network says that Fields quickly apologized for the remarks and that the relationship is good heading into Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“After the initial remarks, Justin Fields very quickly went to his coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko,” Pelissero said. “Fields apologized, said that he did not mean it the way that it came out. They had a very brief discussion. And then, everybody went back to work. Internally, it was emphasized to me that there are no issues. The coaches love Fields, his work ethic, his drive. It is a process to get this offense in place and get Justin Fields playing the way that everybody wants him to. Frustration is natural when you're not seeing those immediate results. Being said all that, externally, Fields' comments certainly shine a very bright spotlight on the entire operation.”

#Bears QB Justin Fields apologized to coaches for his initial remarks Wednesday, and everyone moved on quickly inside Halas Hall. Outside, a spotlight now shines in Chicago. @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mjxHCKP5C8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

As Fields said when he clarified his comments after his press conference, it will be on him to play better. It will be a tough task for him against the Chiefs, and it is on Luke Getsy and Andrew Janocko to come up with a game plan that Fields can thrive in.

It will be interesting to see if the Bears' offense can gain some positive momentum this Sunday. If they do not, the season could spiral out of control.