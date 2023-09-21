The Chicago Bears need all hands on deck in Week 3, as they will be looking to end their winless skid to start the 2023 NFL season when they face off against the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Beating the Chiefs will be easier said than done for Justin Fields and company, but at least it looks as though the quarterback will have one of his top weapons ready for action, with wide receiver Darnell Mooney dropping an assurance about his availability for that huge matchup, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

One last thing to check off the to do list before turning the page on one of the craziest days I’ve had covering the NFL. Darnell Mooney, who has a knee injury, was limited in practice. He said Monday that he’d be “fine for this week for sure.”

It can be remembered that Mooney exited Week 2's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. Mooney did not have much impact on that game, which Chicago eventually lost, 27-17, even before he left, as he was targeted zero times by Fields. Still, he can be an X factor for the Bears' offense in the upcoming showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Mooney, who was selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, led Chicago with 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions and seven targets in Week 1's 38-20 loss at home at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.