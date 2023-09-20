The Chicago Bears will have a new No. 2 quarterback behind Justin Fields in Week 3. The Bears have released Nathan Peterman, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

This isn't the first time that the Bears have released Nathan Peterman in 2023. Chicago cut the quarterback at the end of the preseason, seemingly making way for Tyson Bagent to become Fields' backup. Peterman's time in free agency didn't last long. The Bears signed the journeyman quarterback to the roster two days after he was waived.

Peterman's struggles during his NFL career have been well chronicled. In 13 career games. Peterman had thrown four touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. The quarterback has a 39.4 career passer rating.

The Bears' decision to make a quarterback change comes while Fields has gotten off to a rough start to his 2023 campaign. The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both defeated Chicago by double digits. Fields has completed 60.6% of his passes for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Bears' quarterback has a 70.7 passer rating.

After rushing for 59 yards in Week 1, Fields was held to just three yards on the ground in Week 2.

Fields has not made the leap that Chicago was hoping the quarterback would make in his third NFL season. The Bears traded for DJ Moore, hoping to give the signal caller a much better array of weapons. There, of course, is still plenty of time for Fields to improve. There's little chance that the Bears are ready to give up on Fields any time soon.

Fields and the Bears are heavy underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.