The Chicago Bears haven’t found much success two years after bringing in Justin Fields, and if the latest rumors are true, it looks like their patience has ran out.

According to former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Warren Sapp, who made an appearance on the Boone Podcast, he’s hearing that the Bears are “fixing to package him up.” Apparently, the team is eyeing to get Bryce Young out of Alabama, which is why they are looking to trade Fields for other pieces.

“There’s smoke everywhere talking about them trading Justin Fields and going after Bryce,” Sapp said.

The Bears have the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Bryce Young has been largely considered to go no. 1 overall. Considering that Chicago still has Justin Fields, there have been talks about the team potentially trading down to get more assets while still getting a player who can contribute to the team immediately.

However, if what Warren Sapp said is true and the Bears like Young, then it’s no surprise why they would want to move Fields.

So far there have been no indications that the Bears are actually planning to shop Fields. While Chicago struggled, Fields actually showed that he can be the future of the franchise. He finished the 2022 season completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He also established himself as a legitimate dual-threat QB, being one of the best rushers in the NFL with eight touchdowns on the ground on 160 carries and 1143 yards.

It remains to be seen what the Bears plan to do, but their situation is definitely worth keeping an eye on.