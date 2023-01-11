The Chicago Bears have landed the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which has put quarterback Justin Fields‘ future in question. But if the Bears want to find themselves in the postseason, they’re better off with Fields than without him.

Chicago earned the top spot after finishing the season 3-14. It’s the first time they’ve held the number one pick since 1947. In more recent times, the QB position has dominated the draft’s top overall pick. Dating back to 2010, a quarterback has been drafted first overall nine times.

This season, Alabama’s Bryce Young is considered by many to be the best quarterback in the draft. In three years with the Crimson Tide, Young completed 65.8% of his passes for 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, throwing for 4,871 yards and 47 touchdowns.

But for all the flash young could potentially bring, the Bears already have an exciting quarterback in Fields. For Chicago to revert back into a competitive franchise, their best bet is to do so with Fields under center.

Fields is historic

While it ended with just a 3-14 record, Fields put together a historic rushing season in 2022. Overall, he ran 160 times for 1143 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the year with the seventh most rushing yards in the NFL, among all players while his touchdowns ranked him tied for 12th.

In Week 9 against the Dolphins, Fields ran 15 times for 178 yards. That set a new NFL record for most rushing yards in a game for a QB. On the season, Fields had three games over 100 yards rushing and 10 games over 50 yards.

The Bears’ quarterback had a 61-yard touchdown run against the Dolphins. One week later, against the Lions, he ran for a 67-yard touchdown, breaking Chicago’s franchise record. Against the Packers, just one week later, Fields had a 55-yard rushing TD, becoming the only QB since 1925 to have 3+ rushing touchdowns of 50+ yards. He’s also the only QB in the Super Bowl era to have multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns.

Fields has been electric with his feet. Each week he seemed to dazzle fans with his rushing ability. It’s a part of his game that sets him apart from other QBs and makes him special. The Bears should build around that.

While there are some things in the pass game that could be improve – Fields completed 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions – the Bears now have a QB to mold in Fields. He provides skills that not many other quarterbacks in the NFL can.

If he continues his historic rushing numbers and improves in the pass game a bit, Bears’ fans won’t be questioning Fields as the QB of the future next season.

Too many holes

The Bears have simply too many holes on both sides of the ball to take a quarterback. Even if Fields had just a mediocre year, they have already invested into the QB and must build around him. With a QB in place, Chicago must now build their foundation.

Sticking with the offense, Chicago has major needs at wide receiver and offensive line.

Tight end Cole Kmet ended the season as the Bears’ leading receiver with 544 yards. Darnell Mooney was the team’s best WR, but he corralled just 493 yards. Chicago traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, but he had just 140 receiving yards with the Bears. It’s unlikely that Chicago would go wide receiver with the first pick, but the 2023 NFL Draft is filled with impressive WRs that could raise the Bears’ offensive floor.

Fields, for all of his talent, was sacked 55 times. That is more than 26 other franchises total. Like wide receiver, this year’s draft is filled with impressive offensive line talent. Rather than dealing for another QB, Chicago could choose to build around Fields. Giving him better protection up front would allow him to show his full skillset.

But for all their offensive woes, the Bears similarly struggled on defense. As a whole, Chicago finished the 2022 season ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game.

Through the air, the Bears were somewhat formidable through the air. They ranked 17th, allowing 218.6 YPG. Chicago has invested in their secondary, recently drafting players such as Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker.

The run game is where Chicago really struggled. The Bears finished second-worst in the league, allowing 157.3 YPG. Adding a player like Alabama’s Will Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter would surely improve Chicago’s defensive front. The Bears were worst in the league at getting to the QB, racking up just 20 sacks this year. Adding Anderson, Carter or any defensive player should improve those sack numbers.

Whether offense or defense, the Bears have more problems than just QB. Now holding the number one overall pick, they should look to build around Fields rather than trade him.

One step forward, two steps back

The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. One year later, they selected QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019. Since that season, Arizona has gone 28-37 with one playoff appearance; losing in the Wild Card Round.

The Cardinals and the Bears are in two completely different scenarios. However, Arizona’s fiasco shows the danger of being too overzealous at QB. Fields has shown way more potential than Rosen ever did. If nothing else, he has shown he has the ability to make a play on every down.

Chicago already traded a first round pick to land Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taking another quarterback would set their progress back years.

The Bears are a team on the rise. They have a new coaching staff, front office and yes, quarterback at their disposal. They have just been given a great opportunity, landing the No. 1 overall pick.

While QB normally is the top pick of the draft, the Bears already have theirs. Whatever Chicago decides to do at number one, Fields should be under center at the start of next season and for many years to come.