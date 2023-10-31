As the clock ticks toward the NFL trade deadline, rumors are beginning to swirl surrounding some surprising names that are unlikely to be traded. One of those names is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is not expected to be moved on Tuesday despite some interest from other teams, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Higgins has been a shell of himself this season, much like the entire Bengals offense, but both are starting to turn things around. After hauling in six catches for 60 yards in three games, Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards in a Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He has 19 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns in six games this year.

Tee Higgins' future with Bengals

Higgins drew plenty of trade interest this offseason as he entered the final year of his rookie contract with the Bengals. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons, the Bengals were expected to try and work out an extension with their No. 2 wideout.

Nothing has come to fruition, but hanging onto Higgins likely means the Bengals like their chances of retaining him next offseason. They could also opt to extend Ja'Marr Chase, who would be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal in 2024 with a fifth-year option the Bengals are sure to pick up unless they strike a deal with one of the best receivers in the league.

A Chase extension might complicate some things for Tee Higgins, but the Bengals could move some things around so they can pay both of Joe Burrow's top targets for the long term.