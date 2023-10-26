Through the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals are dead last in yards per play. Although they have played just six games, it's insane that one of the most talented offenses has been so bad.

The Bengals have not minced words when it comes to the need to improve. From Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase to Zac Taylor, it's apparent that improvement is needed.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd is the latest Bengals player to sound off about the struggling offense. The veteran said that he is not satisfied with where they are at right now, though he still feels good about the team, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I feel pretty good about (this year), but it could be way better,” Boyd said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If you’ve seen this offense go, it’s not where we would like. Everybody can agree with that. I’m not satisfied for sure. We got to keep pushing.”

Although they shook off a slow start last season and made the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals don’t want to lose pace in the standings. Belonging to one of the toughest divisions in football means that there is little room for error.

The Bengals had a bye week prior to their next game in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. It will be anything but easy to take down a defense like that and keep up with an offender littered with playmakers. Even though Cincy will have 10 more games after this one, this is the matchup that could define their season.