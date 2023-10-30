The Cincinnati Bengals have had a decent start to the 2023 NFL season. However, with the trade deadline fast approaching, the Bengals must make a move to improve their chances of making the playoffs. In this article, we will discuss the trade that the Bengals must make before the 2023 NFL deadline.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Season So Far

The Bengals have a 4-3 record so far this season. They started the season losing three of their first four games. Their sole win was against the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16, in Week 3. Since then, however, the Bengals have been on a roll. They have strung together three wins in a row. In that span, Cincy has beaten the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, and most recently, the San Francisco 49ers.

This season, the Bengals have been led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In their most recent game against the 49ers, Burrow and the Bengals racked up 136 yards and 14 points over their first two drives with very little resistance. They ultimately won the game, 31-17. Burrow passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase had 100 yards and one TD. Despite their 4-3 record, the Bengals have a history of turning their season around after slow starts. They had the same record at this point last year before winning 10 in a row en route to the AFC Championship Game.

Here we will look at the one last-minute trade that the Cincinnati Bengals must complete before the 2023 NFL deadline.

Trade for a Running Back

After a recent victory over the 49ers in Santa Clara, the Bengals have managed to secure their third consecutive win, bouncing back from a slow start for the second season in a row.

The team had to place their rookie running back, Chase Brown, on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. This will sideline him for at least the next four games. Remember, however, that the Bengals have upcoming matches against the Bills, Texans, and Ravens in the next month. They are also 0-3 against AFC teams. As such, it's crucial for them to find a way to achieve at least a 2-1 record during this period.

Their top priority should be bolstering their running back position. Joe Mixon remains effective but they require another option in the backfield. Possible candidates for this role include Dalvin Cook, AJ Dillon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and even Derrick Henry.

It's worth considering which players may be unrealistic targets. Is there a player they could pursue to provide the necessary offensive boost for the remainder of the season?

King Henry

We think Henry could be a realistic target. While the Kevin Byard trade may not mark the beginning of a Tennessee Titans fire sale, the Bengals should explore the possibility of acquiring their star running back. They have $12.6 million in available cap space, making it feasible to absorb the prorated portion of Henry's $10.5 million base salary. Henry's combination of power and breakaway speed is exactly what the Bengals need.

Quarterback Joe Burrow is also still recovering from a calf injury, and with a 4-3 record now, the Bengals have a chance to make a strong playoff run. However, their ground game remains a significant weakness, averaging only 3.5 yards per carry as of this writing. Henry's addition could potentially transform the Bengals' offense.

Again, Henry is the most readily available RB on the block. He would bring a level of physicality and explosiveness to their backfield.

Furthermore, Henry is in the final year of his contract. This presents an opportunity for the Bengals. They could potentially trade for Henry using their 2024 draft capital and, if he signs elsewhere in free agency, receive a compensatory selection for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bengals are projected to have nine draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including two compensatory picks. Trading one of these picks for a top running back makes sense and could transform their most significant weakness into a strength.

An Alternative Running Back Option

Another option to consider is Rhamondre Stevenson. He is under contract through the 2024 season. Stevenson is a powerful and agile runner with good receiving skills out of the backfield.

Acquiring Stevenson would likely require the Bengals to part with a third or fourth-round draft pick. In addition, they could also request the Patriots to include Hunter Henry in the deal. While Stevenson may not be a superstar, he possesses the skills the Bengals are looking for in a running back. Given his age, production, and contract, the Patriots may be reluctant to trade him. However, it's worth Cincinnati's consideration to explore the possibility of acquiring this former fourth-round pick.

Looking Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves at a critical juncture in the 2023 NFL season. They have an opportunity to build on their recent successes and make a strong playoff push. Acquiring a dynamic running back to complement Joe Mixon and address their ground game weakness is paramount. Derrick Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson both present intriguing possibilities, with Henry's availability and Stevenson's versatility offering distinct advantages. With the resources and draft capital at their disposal, the Bengals have a unique chance to solidify their position as contenders. The choice they make in this last-minute trade could define their season and shape their path to success in the NFL.