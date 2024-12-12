Bill Belichick is set to become the head coach for North Carolina football. Belichick, a legendary NFL coach, surprised many people with his decision. Seth Wickersham of ESPN recently reported that the Chicago Bears' head coach position was potentially the most intriguing NFL option for Belichick before he decided to commit to North Carolina.

“According to sources with direct knowledge, the group deemed that the Chicago Bears were probably the most attractive job, but that team brass was unlikely to consider Belichick,” Wickersham wrote in a recent ESPN article.

The former New England Patriots head coach was linked to a number of teams, but Belichick ultimately made the move to coach at the college football level. He enjoyed a Hall of Fame coaching career in New England, winning six total Super Bowls. Belichick, who coached the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995, took over the Patriots job in 2000 and did not look back. He would ultimately coach in New England through the 2023 season.

Bill Belichick has spent the last year dealing with various rumors about his next job. He has also spent time as an analyst. Now, Belichick is preparing to lead North Carolina.

The North Carolina football program went just 6-6 in 2024. It was an up-and-down campaign for a team with hopes of finding more consistency sooner rather than later. Will Belichick take over and immediately turn North Carolina into a playoff contender? Probably not, but he could certainly help the program take a step forward.

Of course, Belichick has spent most of his career at the NFL level. Making the transition to college football could prove to be a challenge. It will be interesting to see how he handles the recruiting element of college football. His presence could lead to more star recruits deciding to attend North Carolina, as Belichick has earned respect around the football world.

At 72 years old, Bill Belichick is set for his next career endeavor.