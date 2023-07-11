The 2023 NFL season is certainly gearing up to be a big one for the New England Patriots, one that could determine the future employment of a couple of key members in the organization. That seems to include Bill Belichick.

Some people close to the Patriots head coach think that his job could be in jeopardy if the team underwhelms this season, The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported Tuesday.

“Robert Kraft already made it clear in March that he wants the Patriots to make the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time in five years,” Volin wrote. “He also paid Jerod Mayo handsomely to keep him off the coaching market and likely views him as the team’s coach-in-waiting. And Belichick’s friends have privately said they are worried that he is on the hot seat in 2023.”

As Volin mentioned, Kraft has publicly made noise over the last couple of years about his team's failure to win a playoff since the 2018 season. The Patriots owner said at the league's annual meeting that he thought “changes had to be made” after they went 8-9, leading to the re-hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator. While Kraft also said he'd like Belichick to break Don Shula's record for most wins by a coach in NFL history, he added that the “focus” should be on making the playoffs.

“I think Bill is exceptional at what he does and I’ve given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done,” Kraft told reporters at the time. “His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled from what I’ve seen. Just when you talk to him, the small things analytically that he looks at.

“But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win or you don’t. That’s where we’re at. I think we’re in a transition phase. I think we’ve made some moves this year that I personally am comfortable with and I still believe in Bill.”

As the Patriots have gone 25-25 in the regular season since Tom Brady left in 2020, Robert Kraft appears to like Brady's successor. Jones was recently photographed with Brady and Devin McCourty. Volin believes that the picture, which McCourty posted on his Instagram account, was taken at Kraft's party on the Hamptons earlier in July. As there was a reported rift between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick last season, Volin thinks that Jones attending Kraft's party could be a sign of who the owner would take if it comes down to it.

Tom Brady and Mac Jones doing a little offseason hanging out with Devin McCourty 👀 Need to see the MJ10 / TB12 workout collab pic.twitter.com/2faJXn0D7f — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) July 6, 2023

“I had a brief interaction with Jonathan Kraft this spring, and it was clear that he passionately defends and protects Jones,” Volin wrote. “Now, Jones is apparently getting the invite to the Hamptons to party with both Robert and Jonathan. Jones appeared to be one of the few, if not only, current Patriots to get an invite.”

All of this sets up for an intriguing 2023 season, in which the Patriots arguably play in the toughest division in all of football.

Luckily, the fun part gets going soon.