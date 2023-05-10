Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is putting his stamp on the New England Patriots. In fact, the wide receiving corps is already feeling the impact of his presence.

After a disastrous year in New England when Bill Belichick and his staff split the play-calling duties, O’Brien’s addition as OC has been a welcome change for the Patriots. And by the looks of it, he is not wasting any time in order to get the team going on the offensive end.

According to the latest reports, O’Brien has made it a point not to tolerate bad plays on the team. Whenever he sees one, rest assured that it will be punished.

“For whatever reasons last year – coaching, talent, attitude – there were a lot of bad plays on tape. This year, that won’t be tolerated. Do it right, or you’ll be standing next to him, watching,” a source told NFL insider Mike Giardi.

It remains to be seen how Bill O’Brien’s presence will translate on the field for the Patriots. Clearly, however, he is off to a good start.

The Patriots could really use more accountability on that side of the ball, especially after a year where they rank among the bottom teams in terms of offense. New England had the seventh fewest yards per game throughout the season, resulting to them being in the middle of the pack when it comes to scoring.

There are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Patriots, including their quarterback for the 2023 campaign. But whoever ends up leading the passing game, he can be confident that Bill O’Brien is ready to put him in the best position to succeed.