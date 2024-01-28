Washington Commanders casting wide net with head coaching search, awaiting Ben Johnson and Mike Macdonald interviews.

The Washington Commanders are playing the long game in search of their newest head coach. Two candidates still in the picture are Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Washington is casting a wide net, although ESPN insider Adam Schefter mentions Johnson is seen as the favorite to land the job.

“There are some who have viewed Johnson as the “presumptive favorite” for the Washington job, but multiple sources insist that is not true,” said Schefter, per ESPN. While Johnson could land the Commanders head-coaching job, sources insist that there are other strong candidates — most notably Macdonald, Weaver, Glenn and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — who remain “very much in play.”

Johnson and Macdonald were at the top of their games on both sides of the field in 2023. Macdonald produced arguably the best defense in the NFL, having the No. 1 rank in sacks, opponents points per game, and takeaways. Johnson turned the Detroit offense into one of the most explosive in the NFL, with one of the best schemes in both the pass and run game.

The Commanders have a multitude of options, but they don't seem to be in a rush. There are already a few teams that have filled their head coaching vacancy, but Washington is focused on other candidates. They'll be taking second interviews with a couple of individuals, possibly making their final decision after the Super Bowl. If Detroit or Baltimore makes it to the Super Bowl this year, the Commanders won't be able to interview either Johnson or Macdonald till February.