After the Texans' run to the Divisional Round, Bobby Slowik has been a hot name on the head coach market.

The Houston Texans had a meteoric rise from No. 2 overall pick to the Divisional Round during the 2023-24 campaign. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik played a massive role in getting the Texans back into the playoffs.

Because of Slowik's effort, the OC has landed in-person head coach interviews with the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, via Tom Pellissero of the NFL Network. The interviews will be the second time Slowik has met with each franchise as he has left his mark on both team's coaching search.

Slowik was in just his first season as Houston's offensive coordinator. Slowik began his career in the NFL with the then Washington Redskins in 2011. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, working his way up to passing game coordinator in 2022. When DeMeco Ryans was hired as Texans head coach, he brought Slowik over as his right hand man.

And Slowik didn't disappoint as Houston ended the regular season with the 12th-best offense in the NFL, averaging 342.4 yards per game. A year prior, the Texans ranked 31st, averaging 283.5 YPG. The addition of CJ Stroud certainly helped. The star rookie threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Commanders and Falcons may not have Stroud, but they do have major problems on offense. Atlanta ranked 17th in the league, averaging 334.3 YPG. Washington was even worse, ranking 24th by averaging 312.8 YPG.

Both franchises see the merit in hiring Bobby Slowik as their head coach. What he did for the Texans' offense, perhaps he can do for the Falcons or Commanders. Both teams have had extensive head coaching searches. But Slowik remains towards the top of their lists.