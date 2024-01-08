The Commanders' search has begun.

The Washington Commanders have plenty of items on their checklist, including finding a new head coach after the franchise parted ways with Ron Rivera on Monday. The search for Rivera's successor has also apparently begun, with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reporting that Washington is eyeing both Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

“The #Commanders aren't wasting time: They've requested interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per sources.”

In addition to those names, the Commanders are also said to be looking in the direction of Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as another potential candidate for the vacant head coaching gig in Washington, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

And then there are rumors that the Commanders are going to go after Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Moreover, Washington's search for a new general manager is also beginning to take shape, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said that the team has asked for permission to interview someone the Commanders pursued last year.

“The #Commanders have put in a request to interview #Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, sources say. So their executive search is rolling, too. He was a top candidate last year and should be again this year.”

Even someone from the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs is being targeted by the Commanders to be part of a pool of candidates for the GM job.

Commanders requested permission to interview Chiefs’ assistant GM Mike Borgonzi for their general manager job, per source. https://t.co/rWVBk1lPiu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

Commanders looking to make huge moves in the offseason

The Commanders are coming off yet another disappointing season, but there are a number of reasons why the job as the team's head coach is an enticing one. After all, the Commanders will be picking second overall in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They also have a cap space of over $85 million for the 2024 NFL season.

The search for a new head coach of the Commanders is among the major tasks this offseason by former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and ex-Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman, who have both been enlisted by Washington to help it find the right people to run the team from the sidelines and from behind a desk.

The Commanders finished the 2023 NFL season with just a 4-13 record to miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.