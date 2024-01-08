Can Commanders lure Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan, other NFL teams?

The Washington Commanders appear to be moving at warp speed in their search for a new head coach, following the dismissal of Ron Rivera. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is firmly on their radar, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Former Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers, who is being brought into the Commanders in an advisory role and to help find their next coach, has already reached out to Harbaugh's agent Don Yee. This development comes less than 10 hours before Michigan squares off with the Washington Huskies for the national championship.

This is the practical first route for management to explore, as the Wolverines leader has found great success at the NFL level before. While Myers might be a basketball guy, he is well-aware of Harbaugh's potential value. If the former Coach of the Year does decide to return to The Shield, interest will be high across the league.

The Commanders ownership group, headed by Josh Harris, is desperate to spearhead substantial change. Their 4-13 season (lost last eight games) can be seen as an adjustment year now that the franchise is no longer under the control of Dan Synder, but fans will want to see positive results quickly.

That could start with this impending head coaching hire. Washington, who also needs to find a new general manager, is locked-in at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The means to build a formidable roster is at the franchise's disposal. Though, none of that matters if a strong voice is not setting the tone in the locker room and on the sidelines.

Jim Harbaugh has a lot to think about, but it will probably be put on hold until after he competes for his first national title on Monday.