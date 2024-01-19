Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly wanted to trade Mac Jones last offseason, but ownership said no.

Recently, the NFL world received a shock when it was announced that long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be leaving the franchise after helping guide them to six Super Bowl championships during his tenure there. Although Belichick is widely considered to be the greatest coach in professional football history, the Patriots have struggled mightily in recent seasons, opening the door for the legendary coach to explore potentially greener pastures.

Now, more light has been shed on some animosity that might have taken place behind the scenes in New England, including reported disagreements between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft regarding quarterback Mac Jones, who struggled mightily this past season.

“…during offseason planning meetings, Belichick later told people in the building, he raised the idea to the Krafts of trading quarterback Mac Jones,” reported NFL insiders Seth Wickersham and Wright Thompson on ESPN.com. “The Krafts had embraced Jones after he was drafted in the first round in 2021, hoping to build something close to a Brady-like relationship with him.”

Owner Robert Kraft reportedly ultimately vetoed Bill Belichick's idea, and Belichick himself then ceded to his bosses on the decision. While it may not have been the only thing wrong with them, competent quarterback play (or lack thereof) was certainly at the epicenter of the Patriots' problems in 2023-24, and Belichick may encounter a similar situation depending on which team (if any) he signs on to coach next.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are likely to select their quarterback of the future during April's NFL Draft.