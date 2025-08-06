New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is dating famous rapper Cardi B in what is one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships. Leading up to the NFL season, head coach Mike Vrabel admits he has yet to meet Cardi B. However, he seems excited about the opportunity after cracking a joke about going out on a double date with Diggs and the Grammy Award winner.

During a guest appearance on the “Bussin' with the Boys” podcast, the 49-year-old head coach cracked the joke after being asked if he's excited to meet Cardi B. Mike Vrabel follows his joke up by claiming that he tries to meet everyone's significant other on the team.

“I don’t know, I haven’t seen her yet, I haven't,” said Mike Vrabel. “I'm sure we'll double date. I'm sure we'll double date, though. We'll see, I don't know.”

Former Tennessee Titan turned podcaster Taylor Lewan also asked Vrabel if he's excited to have Cardi B sort of be in that Taylor Swift role for the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Patriots' head coach didn't seem to have an opinion about that topic.

Mike Vrabel's joke comes just months after Stefon Diggs caused controversy on social media after he was spotted handing a bag filled with an unknown pink substance to several women on a boat. Based on the fact that Vrabel is cracking jokes about going on a double date with Diggs and Cardi B suggests that the situation is well behind them and the Patriots' organization is moving forward.

Vrabel joins the Patriots as head coach after serving the same role for the Titans for five seasons. He spent a one-year hiatus with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant before accepting the head coaching role in New England. We'll see Mike Vrabel and the club in action on September 7 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener. Maybe Cardi B will make an appearance at Foxborough in Week 1.