There are always unfortunate injuries at training camp, but very rarely do you see a scary moment involving a coach like the New England Patriots did on Monday. During practice, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams left on a cart after appearing to suffer from a medical issue.

A stretcher was brought out for Williams, but he was able to get up onto the cart under his own power, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Patriots DC Terrell Williams appeared to experience a health-related issue on the sideline during today’s practice, prompting trainers to rush over,” Meirov reported on X, formerly Twitter. “A stretcher was brought out, but Williams was able to get up under his own power and was taken inside on a cart.”

Williams was away from the team for an extended period in the spring due to a medical issue.

Shortly after practice ended, the Patriots got good news on Williams. He was treated for dehydration and is going to be okay, per Meirov.

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took over defensive play-calling duties after the incident occurred, according to Greg A. Bedard of Boston Sports Journal. Kuhr was also the defensive play caller in the spring when Williams was away from the team.

Williams was a longtime college assistant before making the jump to the pros as the defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2012. He was a defensive line coach across multiple stops for more than a decade, concluding with a successful stint with the Detroit Lions in 2024. That led the Patriots to hire him as their new defensive coordinator — his first coordinator job at the NFL level — for the 2025 campaign.

Back in May, after his previous health scare, Williams talked about how his habits may have impacted his health and how he had previously ignored advice to better his lifestyle for coaching, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Football is a job that, obviously, there is some stress involved. Just eating right. Working out,” Williams said, per Reiss. “If you’re supposed to take any medication, take it. Like I told the players, we all think we’re invincible.

“I think a lot of times, when there are things you can prevent, and you don’t prevent them, that’s just not being smart. That’s what I’ve done the last couple of years, even longer. I’ve ignored doctors. I’ve ignored everyone and just kind of lived my life. While it was fun, I realize you have to take care of yourself. That’s what I’m doing.”